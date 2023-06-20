Aberdeen men charged after £105,000 drugs haul appear in court

Four men have appeared in court after £105,000 worth of drugs were allegedly seized by police during a raid on a property in Aberdeen.

Officers found cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin during a police search of the home at Waulkmill Crescent on Monday June 19.

Now, four men have all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, charged in connection with the drugs haul.

James Milligan, 51, Michael Mackie, 52, and Dylan Dunlop, 27, are each facing two charges of being concerned with the supply of a controlled drug.

On Tuesday, they made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Milligan and Mackie were released on bail with their next court appearance to be confirmed.

Dunlop, however, was remanded in custody and will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Co-accused facing more charges

A fourth man, Michael Beaton, 26, appeared alongside the others facing the two same drug supply charges.

But he’s also charged with culpable and reckless conduct, attempting to pervert the course of justice, intentionally obstructing powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act and assaulting or impeding police.

Beaton made no plea either and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will reattend court in the next eight days.

‘Drugs cause misery’

All of the men’s addresses were given as being from the Aberdeen area.

Speaking after the police operation, Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to disrupting their supply.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

