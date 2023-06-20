Aberdeen men charged after £105,000 drugs haul appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen men charged after £105,000 drugs haul appear in court

Police officers discovered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin during a search of a home in Waulkmill Crescent, Aberdeen.

By Kathryn Wylie
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Four men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Four men have appeared in court after £105,000 worth of drugs were allegedly seized by police during a raid on a property in Aberdeen.

Officers found cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin during a police search of the home at Waulkmill Crescent on Monday June 19.

Now, four men have all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, charged in connection with the drugs haul.

James Milligan, 51, Michael Mackie, 52, and Dylan Dunlop, 27,  are each facing two charges of being concerned with the supply of a controlled drug.

On Tuesday, they made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Milligan and Mackie were released on bail with their next court appearance to be confirmed.

Dunlop, however, was remanded in custody and will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Co-accused facing more charges

A fourth man, Michael Beaton, 26, appeared alongside the others facing the two same drug supply charges.

But he’s also charged with culpable and reckless conduct, attempting to pervert the course of justice, intentionally obstructing powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act and assaulting or impeding police.

Beaton made no plea either and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will reattend court in the next eight days.

‘Drugs cause misery’

All of the men’s addresses were given as being from the Aberdeen area.

Speaking after the police operation, Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to disrupting their supply.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

