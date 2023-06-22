Beauty therapist’s ex-boyfriend reported her for drink-driving

A beauty therapist’s ex-boyfriend reported her drink-driving after she turned up to confront him about a row she’d had with his new partner.

Rachel Paterson “felt well enough” to drive across Elgin to the man’s house after an earlier argument at a pub with his new woman.

But when she drove away from her ex’s place, following the exchange, he contacted the police – telling them he believed that the 35-year-old had been drinking.

Paterson was shortly pulled over by the police for her ill-advised actions when her white Ford was spotted by officers, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the incident happened on May 27 this year.

‘He formed the view she had been drinking’

She said Police Scotland was alerted to the woman jumping behind the wheel while clearly under the influence of alcohol at around 9.30pm that night.

“On speaking with her ex-partner, he had formed the view that she had been drinking and, given she had left in her vehicle, he reported this to the police.

“It was noted she was travelling from the Pine Grove area of Elgin towards her home.

“A call was circulated to officers and she was traced on Newmill Road at about 10pm,” she said.

Traffic levels were moderate at the time, it was dry and still daylight, she added.

She ‘felt well enough’ to drive

Paterson, of Brodie Drive, Elgin, admitted driving with 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Her defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client, who’s a mother, had “felt well enough” to drive and was so close to the limit that, had she been in England, she wouldn’t have been breaking the law.

“This is one of these situations where the difference in level between England and Scotland will have an impact on her,” O’Neill added.

“She is a part-time beauty therapist and that requires her to travel between various locations for work.

“She had been out during the course of the afternoon. She then returned home and had been at home for a period of time to the extent she had felt well enough within herself to drive.”

Fined and banned from roads

Paterson’s solicitor said that, while Paterson had been out, she’d come across her ex’s new partner.

There had been an issue, yet to come before the court, that she wanted to address that evening, the lawyer explained.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Paterson £640 and banned her from driving for one year.

But the offender could reduce the length of the disqualification by 25% if she completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.