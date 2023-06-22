Beauty therapist’s ex-boyfriend reported her for drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beauty therapist’s ex-boyfriend reported her for drink-driving

Rachel Paterson "felt well enough" to drive across Elgin to confront her former partner about a row she'd had in a pub with his new girlfriend.

By Kathryn Wylie
A beauty therapist’s ex-boyfriend reported her drink-driving after she turned up to confront him about a row she’d had with his new partner.

Rachel Paterson “felt well enough” to drive across Elgin to the man’s house after an earlier argument at a pub with his new woman.

But when she drove away from her ex’s place, following the exchange, he contacted the police – telling them he believed that the 35-year-old had been drinking.

Paterson was shortly pulled over by the police for her ill-advised actions when her white Ford was spotted by officers, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the incident happened on May 27 this year.

‘He formed the view she had been drinking’

She said Police Scotland was alerted to the woman jumping behind the wheel while clearly under the influence of alcohol at around 9.30pm that night.

“On speaking with her ex-partner, he had formed the view that she had been drinking and, given she had left in her vehicle, he reported this to the police.

“It was noted she was travelling from the Pine Grove area of Elgin towards her home.

“A call was circulated to officers and she was traced on Newmill Road at about 10pm,” she said.

Traffic levels were moderate at the time, it was dry and still daylight, she added.

She ‘felt well enough’ to drive

Paterson, of Brodie Drive, Elgin, admitted driving with 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Her defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client, who’s a mother, had “felt well enough” to drive and was so close to the limit that, had she been in England, she wouldn’t have been breaking the law.

“This is one of these situations where the difference in level between England and Scotland will have an impact on her,” O’Neill added.

“She is a part-time beauty therapist and that requires her to travel between various locations for work.

“She had been out during the course of the afternoon. She then returned home and had been at home for a period of time to the extent she had felt well enough within herself to drive.”

Fined and banned from roads

Paterson’s solicitor said that, while Paterson had been out, she’d come across her ex’s new partner.

There had been an issue, yet to come before the court, that she wanted to address that evening, the lawyer explained.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Paterson £640 and banned her from driving for one year.

But the offender could reduce the length of the disqualification by 25% if she completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

