Woman in dock on murder charge after Aberdeen dad found dead in flat

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in an Aberdeen city centre high-rise.

Officers were called to Marischal Court at around 1.20am on Monday morning, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A heavy police presence could then be seen coming and going from the block throughout the day.

Now, Elizabeth Sweeney, 35, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge – murder.

Police have remained tight-lipped over the incident and refused to release the names of anyone involved with the case.

However, The Press and Journal understands the man who died is 49-year-old dad Neil Jolly.

Sweeney, of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

In the wake of the incident, officers could be seen working on the first floor of the multi-storey close to Castlegate.

A corridor that was previously completely closed has now been mainly reopened to members of the public.

Five police vehicles were also seen outside, while a number of plainclothes officers were also seen entering the building with boxes of equipment.

