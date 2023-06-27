Woman in dock on murder charge after Aberdeen dad found dead in flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman in dock on murder charge after Aberdeen dad found dead in flat

Police have remained tight-lipped over the incident at Marischal Court and refused to name anyone involved in the case.

By Danny McKay
The alleged murder happened at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The alleged murder happened at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in an Aberdeen city centre high-rise.

Officers were called to Marischal Court at around 1.20am on Monday morning, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A heavy police presence could then be seen coming and going from the block throughout the day.

Now, Elizabeth Sweeney, 35, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge – murder.

Police have remained tight-lipped over the incident and refused to release the names of anyone involved with the case.

However, The Press and Journal understands the man who died is 49-year-old dad Neil Jolly.

Police were still at Marischal Court today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sweeney, of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

In the wake of the incident, officers could be seen working on the first floor of the multi-storey close to Castlegate.

A corridor that was previously completely closed has now been mainly reopened to members of the public.

Five police vehicles were also seen outside, while a number of plainclothes officers were also seen entering the building with boxes of equipment.

