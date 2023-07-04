Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains

Alasdair Finlayson, 26, was linked to cocaine and cannabis seized in the Highlands during a police anti-drugs operation which recovered £650,000 worth of illegal substances.

By James Mulholland
Alastair Finlayson was in charge of the drugs operation. Image: Spindrift

A former footballer who made more than £200,000 from drug dealing has been ordered to hand back over £15,000 under proceeds of crime laws.

Alasdair Finlayson, 26, was linked to cocaine and cannabis seized in the Highlands during a police anti-drugs operation.

It recovered drugs with a street value of more than £650,000.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Finlayson and his gang used “stash sites” in wooded areas to hide drugs, cash and bulking agents to cut the cocaine.

Finlayson was considered to be the man in charge after he was found to have travelled between sites and sold drugs, the judge was told.

Defence solicitor advocate James Keegan KC, representing Finlayson, said he had played football for North Caledonian side Alness United and went into coaching, before getting caught up in drug dealing.

Judge orders £15,000 confiscation

Mr Keegan told the court: “It is astonishing to see such a downward spiral in a relatively short period of time”.

On Monday, prosecutor Dan Byrne and defence lawyer Donald Findlay KC told another hearing in Edinburgh that they had come to an agreement about how much Finlayson made from his crimes.

Judge David Young KC then ordered £15,000 to be confiscated from Finlayson.

At proceedings earlier this year, Mr Keegan said that Finlayson, formerly of Shillinghill, Alness, in Ross-shire, expected “a substantial prison sentence” to be imposed on him.

From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift

Co-accused Cameron Ross, 22, of Invergordon, was jailed for 23 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 10 and 12 in 2020 at woodland off Glenglass Road in Evanton.

Ryan Ross, 28, of Tain, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work under a community payback order and fined £2,000, after admitting to a proceeds of crime offence by acquiring and having possession of criminal property in sums of cash between July 13  and August 6 in 2020.

A fourth man, Daniel Degan, 32, of Alness, was also fined £2,000 and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on July 31 in 2020.

The court heard the drugs operation was uncovered after Scottish police officers began assisting counterparts from England investigating suspected English drug dealers.

Scottish officers watched a series of meetings between “persons of interest to the English authorities” and Highland locals.

‘Stash site’ near Fyrish Monument

Police discovered a site near the Fyrish Monument, where clumps of moss had been moved to create a hideout for drugs, cash, gloves, scales and bulking agents.

They found 10kg of herbal cannabis and more than 1.5kg of cannabis.

Further drugs, including a haul of high-purity cocaine, were also found in searches of woods at Munlochy and off the Glenglass Road in Evanton.

Prosecutors can return to court to seize more of Finlayson’s money if they become aware that he has more criminal assets.

