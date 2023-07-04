Police swoop on two men after chase down Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plainclothes police officers have swooped on two men after a foot chase on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The men were grabbed by officers after a brief chase outside the Trinity Centre at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Three police cars attended the scene as officers cuffed the men.

Witnesses report one man was taken into the back of a police car and driven away.

Another man was spotted trying to resist but was then shoved back into the corner between Chopstix and the entrance to the Trinity Centre.

Officers ‘very rough’ during incident

A witness said: “I don’t know exactly what happened but the guy put his hands up.

“The policeman in the suit was very rough, he put his arms behind his back. Then he was on the ground.”

Another witness said the man was struggling a little but only because the officers had put handcuffs on him.

The man was then searched by police before being taken away by a police car at 2.50pm.

Police have been contacted for comment.