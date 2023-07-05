Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group

Police found horrible pictures of children as young as three on Sergio Costa's mobile phone.

By Jenni Gee
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson

A man caught with indecent images of children on his mobile phone had sent a thumbs-up emoji to one when it was sent to him in a WhatsApp chat with other paedophiles.

Sergio Costa, 41, had images of children aged from three to 14, and two videos showing children aged between 10 and 14.

The files ranged from category A – the most severe – to category C.

Costa appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children, relating to receiving or accessing the content between January 23 and August 7 of 2020.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that in August last year police had received intelligence that credentials linked to the accused had been used to upload indecent images of children to the internet.

As a result, a search warrant was granted for his Dufftown home.

Police search found second phone

He said the accused answered the door and let officers into the property.

He handed over a Samsung Galaxy 7 mobile phone, but a search of the property uncovered a second mobile, a Samsung Galaxy 9, for which Costa refused to provide an access PIN.

“Cybercrime attended at the locus and provided a preliminary examination of the Samsung Galaxy S9, managing to bypass the security on the handset,” Mr Weir told the court.

“The Samsung Galaxy S9 was attributed to the accused and was found to contain 15 indecent images of children ranging from category A through to C.”

Further evaluation of Costa’s devices uncovered more indecent images, with the vile content featuring boys and girls aged between three and 13.

There were also two video files featuring girls aged between 10 and 14.

Chat logs reveal thumbs-up response

A number of the images were saved in locations associated with the messaging service WhatsApp, including in chat logs.

“It appeared the accused  – user Costa  – had not shared any of these images,” Mr Weir said, adding: “These chat logs showed evidence of other WhatsApp users sharing indecent images of children.

“The accused did respond to one of those with a thumbs-up image.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme for sex offenders.

Solicitor David Paterson reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

Costa, of Hillside Ave, Dufftown, was placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

More from Press and Journal

An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
'Unique' musical souvenir launched in Shetland
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home
Sergio Costa leaves court after pleading guilty, Image DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight
Crashed car and emergency vehicles and personnel on at the scene.
Two taken to hopsital following two-car crash near Carrbridge