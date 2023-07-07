Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to ‘justify’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to ‘justify’ attack

By Danny McKay
Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson

A man who subjected his friend to a terrifying sustained attack involving a makeshift flamethrower has been handed an extended sentence after trying to “justify” his actions.

A jury took just 12 minutes to find Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, guilty over the brutal assault on Michael Davidson in his own home on Berryden Road in the middle of the night.

Bryce battered Mr Davidson, 44, with a metal walking stick, stamped on his head and used a lighter and aerosol can to blast him with a “flamethrower”.

He was left with a catalogue of injuries including a subdural haematoma bleed on the brain and second-degree burns.

Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, has been jailed after assaulting a man with a makeshift flamethrower. Image: Shutterstock

Following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month, Bryce, 49, was convicted of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement over the incident, which happened on June 8 2022.

‘You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal’

Sentence had been deferred for reports but Bryce has now appeared back in the dock to learn his fate.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He explains in the report why there was such a state of animosity between him and the complainer.

“He says the complainer had assaulted a friend of his.”

However, during the trial, Bryce told the court he had gone round to see Mr Davidson because he owed him £50.

Mr Monro said: “He appears to have admitted to the social worker everything and more than what was in the libel.

‘You have sought to justify your actions’

“The accused has been inconsistent today in explaining to me why he said some things to the social worker and some things to me and different things to the court.”

Bryce also asked his solicitor to mention that he suffers from mental health issues and was remorseful.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Bryce, of HMP Grampian, has a “horrific record”.

He said: “You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal in the course of a sustained and serious assault on him in his own home.

“It’s clear from the victim’s description this was terrifying for him.

“In his own words, he was in fear for his life.

“It’s of concern that, in the report, you have sought to justify your actions.”

He imposed a six-year extended sentence, made up of four years in prison and a further two years on licence.

