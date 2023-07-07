Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to ‘justify’ attack

A man who subjected his friend to a terrifying sustained attack involving a makeshift flamethrower has been handed an extended sentence after trying to “justify” his actions.

A jury took just 12 minutes to find Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, guilty over the brutal assault on Michael Davidson in his own home on Berryden Road in the middle of the night.

Bryce battered Mr Davidson, 44, with a metal walking stick, stamped on his head and used a lighter and aerosol can to blast him with a “flamethrower”.

He was left with a catalogue of injuries including a subdural haematoma bleed on the brain and second-degree burns.

Following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month, Bryce, 49, was convicted of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement over the incident, which happened on June 8 2022.

‘You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal’

Sentence had been deferred for reports but Bryce has now appeared back in the dock to learn his fate.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He explains in the report why there was such a state of animosity between him and the complainer.

“He says the complainer had assaulted a friend of his.”

However, during the trial, Bryce told the court he had gone round to see Mr Davidson because he owed him £50.

Mr Monro said: “He appears to have admitted to the social worker everything and more than what was in the libel.

‘You have sought to justify your actions’

“The accused has been inconsistent today in explaining to me why he said some things to the social worker and some things to me and different things to the court.”

Bryce also asked his solicitor to mention that he suffers from mental health issues and was remorseful.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Bryce, of HMP Grampian, has a “horrific record”.

He said: “You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal in the course of a sustained and serious assault on him in his own home.

“It’s clear from the victim’s description this was terrifying for him.

“In his own words, he was in fear for his life.

“It’s of concern that, in the report, you have sought to justify your actions.”

He imposed a six-year extended sentence, made up of four years in prison and a further two years on licence.

