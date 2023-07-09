Man barricaded himself in Aboyne home and threatened police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man barricaded himself in Aboyne home and threatened police

Logan Wilson reacted angrily when police responded to a 999 call and arrived at his flat.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man barricaded himself inside his Aberdeenshire home and threatened to “beat” police officers if they came in.

Logan Wilson reacted angrily when police responded to a 999 call and arrived at his flat.

The 22-year-old met officers with a volley of verbal abuse before threatening them with violence if they entered.

But Wilson, who now acknowledges he was “stupid”, has now been fined for his actions.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9pm on May 8 this year at Wilson’s address at Michael Fair Court, Aboyne.

She said police attended at the property due to an unrelated 999 call, but were met with Wilson shouting and swearing at them.

‘He feels very stupid about acting that way’

She said: “The accused began to barricade the door to the flat, preventing entry to it.

“The accused continued to be abusive by shouting, swearing and making threats, stating ‘If you come in I will be the one who beats you’.”

This caused the officers “concern” and Wilson was eventually arrested.

Wilson, of Michael Fair Court, Aboyne, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw told the court Wilson’s partner had phoned the police but he had not realised and so took issue when they arrived.

He added: “He feels very stupid about acting that way.

“He spent the night in the cells for his troubles.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna fined Wilson £220.

