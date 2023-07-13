Drink-driver interrupts Christmas Eve service by crashing outside church

A drink-driver interrupted a Christmas Eve service when he crashed into another car outside a north-east church.

Neil Kinghorn told officers “yes, I’m drunk” when they found him still sitting in the driver’s seat of his Ford Transit van with the airbags deployed.

The 62-year-old was almost four times the legal alcohol limit when he collided with another vehicle on the B9005 outside Methlick Church in Ellon.

Appearing in court without a solicitor, Kinghorn admitted his guilt but did not offer an explanation or excuse.

‘Accused did not complain of any injuries’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the evening of December 24 last year.

She said: “A witness was attending a church service when a member of the public informed him there had been a car accident outside the church.

“The witness left and observed a vehicle had collided into the back of another vehicle.”

Police were contacted by a member of the public and officers attended around 11.20pm.

Drink-driver fined and banned

Ms Laird said: “Police observed that the accused was still within the driver’s seat and the keys were still in the ignition.

“The airbags had been deployed but the accused did not complain of any injuries.

“On exiting the vehicle, the accused said to the officers ‘yes, I’m drunk’.”

Alcohol tests were carried out and Kinghorn was arrested.

Kinghorn, of Mansefield, Methlick, admitted driving with 190 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Speaking on his own behalf, Kinghorn said he did not take issue with anything said by the Crown and advised the vehicle had been scrapped.

He did not offer any explanation for being behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Sheriff Gareth Jones KC fined him £520 and banned him from driving for two years.

