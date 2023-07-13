Troon man’s foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troon man’s foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers

Daryl Allan had been arrested over an unrelated matter, but it was his bad attitude and offensive language that landed him in the dock.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man’s foul-mouthed tirade of abuse directed at Aberdeen police officers has landed him in court.

Daryl Allan, from Troon, had been arrested over an unrelated matter, but it was his bad attitude and offensive words that resulted in criminal charges.

The 31-year-old hit the officers with a stream of verbal abuse and homophobic language, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court Allan was arrested on Union Street in Aberdeen at 12.40am on October 23 2021 regarding a separate matter.

However, he became “aggressive and abusive” towards the police.

While inside the police van, Allan repeatedly kicked and punched the cell door and shouted abuse.

‘He was going through a break-up’

He warned: “I’ll soccer kick you in the face. I’ll rip the face right off you in a second.”

Allan also used the homophobic term “f*****”.

And he further branded them “Aberdeen sheep s******* c****” and stated multiple times that he would assault officers by kicking them in the face.

Allan, of Clegg Gardens, Troon, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client was “ashamed of his behaviour”, adding: “He was intoxicated at the time but knows that’s no excuse.

“He was going through a break-up and had been drinking and consuming substances.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones KC described the offence as “unpleasant” and ordered Allan to be supervised for a year and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

