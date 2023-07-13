Troon man’s foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers

A man’s foul-mouthed tirade of abuse directed at Aberdeen police officers has landed him in court.

Daryl Allan, from Troon, had been arrested over an unrelated matter, but it was his bad attitude and offensive words that resulted in criminal charges.

The 31-year-old hit the officers with a stream of verbal abuse and homophobic language, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court Allan was arrested on Union Street in Aberdeen at 12.40am on October 23 2021 regarding a separate matter.

However, he became “aggressive and abusive” towards the police.

While inside the police van, Allan repeatedly kicked and punched the cell door and shouted abuse.

‘He was going through a break-up’

He warned: “I’ll soccer kick you in the face. I’ll rip the face right off you in a second.”

Allan also used the homophobic term “f*****”.

And he further branded them “Aberdeen sheep s******* c****” and stated multiple times that he would assault officers by kicking them in the face.

Allan, of Clegg Gardens, Troon, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client was “ashamed of his behaviour”, adding: “He was intoxicated at the time but knows that’s no excuse.

“He was going through a break-up and had been drinking and consuming substances.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones KC described the offence as “unpleasant” and ordered Allan to be supervised for a year and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

