Drunken reveller assaulted man after being thrown out of Drummonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunken reveller assaulted man after being thrown out of Drummonds

Ryan Knowles knocked his victim to the ground with a flurry of punches before kicking him to the body as well.

By Danny McKay
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson

A rowdy reveller punched and kicked another man on Union Street after they had both been kicked out of a city centre pub.

Ryan Knowles knocked his victim to the ground with a flurry of punches before kicking him to the body as well.

The 38-year-old dad-of-two had become involved in a “carry on” in Drummonds, resulting in a number of people being asked to leave.

But the duo remonstrated outside before Knowles became violent, flooring the man with punches and kicks.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was drinking in Drummonds on Belmont Street, as was the accused.

‘Complainer took a swing at him’

“They did not know each other.

“At approximately 12.25am on February 18 2022, both parties were asked to leave due to their level of intoxication and left without incident.”

However, Mr McMann said a couple minutes later, while the men were on Union Street, Knowles suddenly punched the other male to the head four times, resulting in him falling to the ground.

‘He was significantly intoxicated’

He said: “While on the ground, the accused has kicked him twice to the body.

“The complainer sustained minor injuries to his head which did not require medical treatment.”

Knowles, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said there had been some “carry on” between the complainer and others in Drummonds, and his client had tried to “diffuse the situation”.

He went on: “Mr Knowles said the complainer took a swing at him, which didn’t connect, resulting in everyone getting kicked out.”

Mr Maitland said that, once outside, the pair remonstrated and the matter escalated.

The solicitor added: “He was significantly intoxicated but accepts that is no excuse for the way he acted.

“It’s nearly a year and a half since this and there hasn’t been any other trouble.

“It seems he has put this behind him.”

Sheriff David Clapham fined Knowles £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
'I am not going to do it': Belligerent baseball bat yob tells sheriff he…
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Peterhead man who raped sleeping wife in Portlethen home jailed for seven years
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Three charged after Aberdeen woman has more than £10,000 stolen in cyber theft
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for man after cemetery 'square go' left victim's finger hanging off
Police officer dressed in his uniform.
Police hunt for blue pick-up truck after man found injured in Alford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Troon man's foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teen scarred female police officer for life in vicious broom handle attack
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver interrupts Christmas Eve service by crashing outside church
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Police officer in court accused of assaulting woman in Aberdeen woods