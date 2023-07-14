Drunken reveller assaulted man after being thrown out of Drummonds

A rowdy reveller punched and kicked another man on Union Street after they had both been kicked out of a city centre pub.

Ryan Knowles knocked his victim to the ground with a flurry of punches before kicking him to the body as well.

The 38-year-old dad-of-two had become involved in a “carry on” in Drummonds, resulting in a number of people being asked to leave.

But the duo remonstrated outside before Knowles became violent, flooring the man with punches and kicks.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was drinking in Drummonds on Belmont Street, as was the accused.

‘Complainer took a swing at him’

“They did not know each other.

“At approximately 12.25am on February 18 2022, both parties were asked to leave due to their level of intoxication and left without incident.”

However, Mr McMann said a couple minutes later, while the men were on Union Street, Knowles suddenly punched the other male to the head four times, resulting in him falling to the ground.

‘He was significantly intoxicated’

He said: “While on the ground, the accused has kicked him twice to the body.

“The complainer sustained minor injuries to his head which did not require medical treatment.”

Knowles, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said there had been some “carry on” between the complainer and others in Drummonds, and his client had tried to “diffuse the situation”.

He went on: “Mr Knowles said the complainer took a swing at him, which didn’t connect, resulting in everyone getting kicked out.”

Mr Maitland said that, once outside, the pair remonstrated and the matter escalated.

The solicitor added: “He was significantly intoxicated but accepts that is no excuse for the way he acted.

“It’s nearly a year and a half since this and there hasn’t been any other trouble.

“It seems he has put this behind him.”

Sheriff David Clapham fined Knowles £420.

