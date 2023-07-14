‘I am not going to do it’: Belligerent baseball bat yob tells sheriff he won’t comply with punishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I am not going to do it’: Belligerent baseball bat yob tells sheriff he won’t comply with punishment

Campbell Freeman - who was caught on the way to his boss' house with the weapon - bluntly refused to do unpaid work.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A baseball bat yob’s belligerence could land him in prison after he brazenly told a sheriff he wouldn’t carry out unpaid work.

Campbell Freeman was appearing for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court after being found on the way to his former boss’s house with a baseball bat on July 5 last year.

The court was told Freeman had just been sacked by his managing director and made threats towards her, resulting in the woman phoning the police.

But as Sheriff Robert Frazer sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work in the community, Freeman, 58, bluntly replied: “I am not going to do it”.

Defence solicitor Willie Young said: “He has health issues which prevent him from working.

“He was emboldened by alcohol and dealt with the situation badly. His record does him little credit but he is embarrassed by his actions.

“He has been out of trouble since.”

‘I am giving you a chance. It is that or a custodial sentence’

Sheriff Robert Frazer noted that Freeman, of Knocknagael, Slackbuie, Inverness, has a bad record for violence and so he was going to place him on a community payback order with a year’s social work supervision and unpaid work.

Freeman, who admitted having an offensive weapon in a public place, replied: “I am not going to do it. I am not doing unpaid work. I am not doing that.”

Sheriff Frazer told Freeman: “I am giving you a chance. It is that or a custodial sentence. I will set a review for a few weeks’ time.”

Freeman shrugged his shoulders and repeated his unwillingness to cooperate.

He will return to court on September 7 when the sheriff will be told whether Freeman has done any of the work.

