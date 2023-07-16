Police on hunt for firearms discovered £80,000 cannabis farm instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police on hunt for firearms discovered £80,000 cannabis farm instead

The raid, at Moss-side Croft near Keith, did not uncover any weapons but officers could hear humming and smell cannabis coming from an outbuilding on the site.

By David Love
Dozens of cannabis plants were found at the croft near Keith.
Police who went to a remote croft near Keith looking for firearms discovered a cannabis farm instead.

The raid, at Moss-side Croft on August 22 last year, did not uncover any weapons, but the remnants of cannabis plants were found, arousing suspicions, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Inside an outbuilding on the site were hundreds of cannabis plants, worth up to £81,000, and the man responsible for growing the drug – 31-year-old Andrew Savage – was arrested.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Robert Frazer that during the firearms search went to an outbuilding where they could hear humming and smell cannabis.

“There was also a CCTV camera fitted to the outside and the outhouse was locked,” Mr Weir added.

He said that police then obtained a drugs search warrant and once inside they found two large tents with a total of 101 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity.

Their total value ranged from £20,200 to £81,210.

It led to the arrest of Savage, of Cumming Street, Keith, who admitted to officers that he was growing the drug for other people.

Savage admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis and had his sentence deferred until August 14 for a background report.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty reserved his plea of mitigation until then and his client had his bail continued.

 

