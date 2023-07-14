Student caught with sick videos ordered to stay away from children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student caught with sick videos ordered to stay away from children

Jace Jojo, 19, was caught with more than 500 videos classed as category A, the most serious kind.

By Danny McKay
Jace Jojo leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
A teenage pervert has been ordered to stay away from under 16s after being caught with a sick haul of indecent images featuring children as young as three.

Altogether, his horrifying stash of illegal videos amounted to more than 31 hours of stomach-churning footage involving young boys, girls and adults.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard how police received intelligence in relation to child sexual abuse material linked to a Discord account connected to Jojo and an IP address at his home.

Teen had more than 1,000 illegal videos

The teen previously pled guilty to the offences and has now appeared back in the dock to be sentenced.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a full-time university student in Aberdeen with no previous convictions, was aged 17 and 18 at the time he committed the offence.

He said: “The circumstances surrounding how Mr Jojo came to commit this offence is detailed within the reports and I don’t seek to rehearse that further.”

The solicitor said Jojo had not actually viewed all the videos that were in his possession.

He explained the crime had had a “significant negative impact” on Jojo, who was waiting to learn if he would be thrown out of university.

He added: “He is deeply ashamed. He understands the seriousness of these matters.”

Pervert must not tamper with search history

Mr Woodward-Nutt argued his client would be better rehabilitated with a community sentence rather than custody.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Jojo to be supervised, to participate in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and be subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act all for three years.

He also imposed 140 hours of unpaid work and a conduct requirement for Jojo not to have any unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Jojo must also make any devices he has capable of accessing the internet available for inspection and not tamper with his browser history.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton previously said police executed a search warrant at his address on Sheddocksley Road, Aberdeen, on June 15 last year.

He said: “Detective constables were afforded entry by the accused’s mother and the accused was also traced within.

“Accused was cautioned and arrested and he identified a number of devices which he had sole use of including an iPhone.”

A preliminary examination of the phone uncovered child sexual abuse material on a cloud storage facility.

Children as young as three featured in videos

A full forensic analysis of the phone later revealed six category A videos featuring girls and boys aged between four and 14 involved in sexual activity with other children and adults.

One category B video was also found featuring a boy between five and eight engaged in sexual activity with an adult female.

The combined run length of those videos was just over 32 minutes.

However, the true extent of Jojo’s disgusting collection was revealed when analysts examined his cloud storage account.

It contained 741 videos in total, 515 of which were category A, 163 category B and 63 category C.

Mr Middleton told the court: “The videos featured girls and boys estimated to be between 3 and 15 years of age engaged in sexual activity with adults and other children.

“The combined run length of the videos was 31 hours, 10 minutes and 29 seconds.”

Jojo, of Sheddocksley Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children, as well as possession of such images.

The offences were committed between June 1 2021 and June 15 2022.

