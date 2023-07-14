Oil giant BP found guilty after worker falls to death from North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil giant BP found guilty after worker falls to death from North Sea rig

Sean Anderson suffered fatal head injuries when he plunged through an open grating on the Unity installation.

By Joanne Warnock
BP has been found guilty of health and safety failings leading to the death of scaffolder Sean Anderson.
BP has been found guilty of breaching health and safety rules after a North Sea worker plunged to his death from one of its rigs.

Sean Anderson died in the early hours of September 4 2014 after falling through an open grating on the Unity installation.

A jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court took just under two hours to find the oil giant guilty, by a majority, of the health and safety failing.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said the delay in bringing the case to court had been due to the pandemic and “late material” being submitted on the part of the Crown Office.

Mr Anderson, 43, had been working the night shift on the Unity, being part of a maintenance team, contracted by Cape Industrial Services, who were carrying out scaffolding and rope access work.

With just one hour left to work, he was coming to the end of his two-week stint.

The Unity platform in the North Sea where Sean Anderson died. Image: BP/PA Wire

Mr Anderson, a multi-skilled scaffolder with rope access qualifications, would have known why the safety barrier had been erected and that it was safeguarding an opening on the deck.

The court heard he had – in the days running up to his death – been working as part of a team that had built the hard barrier protecting the hole in the decking.

On the night he died, bad weather meant no work was carried out by the team after stopping for a break at midnight.

At around 3.30am Mr Anderson had asked the installation manager if there was anything that could be done to “keep busy” and promptly rounded up three other men to carry out a tidy-up of the lower deck.

What happened next is not clear, but at 4am, Tony Omar, who had been paired off with Mr Anderson to collect rubbish, remembers hearing three bangs and immediately raised the “man overboard” alarm.

Speaking after the verdict, Mr Omar said he was “relieved”.

I’m glad it’s all over for Sean’s family,” he said. “I think it was the right decision. We were working in pitch-black conditions with no lights. They should have closed the grating or put more signs up.”

Worker suffered ‘immediate’ fatal head injuries

The court was told the conditions that night had been foggy and dark and Mr Anderson had not been found wearing a life jacket, harness or survival suit. He was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the water.

A rescue craft from the neighbouring accommodation vessel Olympic Orion took him back aboard, but no pulse could be found.

He was seen by the ship’s medic, June Harper, who carried out resuscitation attempts until a paramedic arrived by helicopter.

The paramedic pronounced him dead shortly around 6am and Mr Anderson’s body was transferred by helicopter to Aberdeen.

A post-mortem later showed the cause of death was serious injuries to his head and chest sustained as a result of a “descent into the sea” from the oil installation.

It was recorded that he had suffered very severe and “predictably immediate” fatal head injuries, with extensive fracturing of the skull.

Toxicology results showed no signs of alcohol, drugs or gas poisoning – and no signs of natural diseases that would have resulted in his death.

BP sends ‘deepest condolences’

BP owned the Unity rig, an unmanned pumping station in the Forties Field about 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen in 2014, but has since sold it to INEOS.

In a statement, BP said: “We acknowledge the outcome of the court proceedings. This was a tragic incident.

“While we know nothing can be said to change the pain felt by Sean Anderson’s family and friends, our deepest condolences remain firmly with them to this day.”

BP’s defence counsel Murdo Macleod KC will give mitigations next week before Sheriff Graham Buchanan delivers his sentencing.

