Pigeon handed death sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A pigeon has been handed a death sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in what one lawyer described as a “dastardly” act.

Front door security staff at the city centre court building were left stunned when, along with the usual solicitors, sheriffs and accused, a pigeon strolled through the front doors.

But before anyone could react, the curious bird – dubbed “Lieutenant Pigeon” by court staff – flew up onto a chandelier far out of reach.

Fortunately, the pigeon was not much of a “legal eagle” and did not enter any of the courtrooms but it remained in the main corridor of the building for a number of days.

Despite the best efforts of staff, Lieutenant Pigeon could not be coaxed down and eventually pest control experts were drafted in – and the bird was dispatched.

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “A bird entered the main sheriff court building on Tuesday.

“All efforts were made to remove the bird safely from the building and advice was sought from various animal welfare charities.

“We were eventually advised to bring in a pest control company to deal with the situation.”

Solicitor Graham Morrison, reacting to the news, said: “I know we have to stop the pigeon, but that was a dastardly act.”