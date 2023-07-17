Purring woman who grabbed police officer’s groin placed on sex register

A woman who purred at a police officer and then grabbed his groin has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Heather Worrall was in custody at Kittybrewster station regarding an unrelated matter when the incident happened in the early hours of the morning.

The drunken 43-year-old was in a holding cell when she had to be warned about her behaviour for looking a male officer up and down and purring at him.

But Worrall, who is also known by the surnames Beber and Watson, did not learn her lesson and, while at the charge bar, reached out and grabbed the officer’s groin area.

Worrall previously pled guilty over the matter and has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn her fate.

‘I won’t be drinking again’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered her to be supervised for six months and placed her on the sex offenders register for the same period.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emma Petersen took the court through the details of the incident, which happened in the early hours of May 31 2022 at Kittybrewster police station.

Ms Petersen said: “While in the holding cell, the accused began to display sexualised behaviour towards the male constable, making purring noises towards him while looking him up and down.”

Later at the charge bar area, officers were carrying out procedures when Worrall “reached her hand over to his groin area and made contact”.

The “shocked” officer “immediately restrained” Worrall and she was later cautioned and charged with the offence.

‘There’s a deliberate, sexual motive’

In reply, she said: “I’m sorry. I was under the influence and didn’t know what I was doing. I do apologise.

“It was the first drink I’d had in quite a while and it really hit me.

“I won’t be drinking again.”

Worrall, of Whitehouse Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting the man by “seizing him on the groin area”.

At that earlier hearing, defence agent Debbie Wilson said her client was “very drunk” at the time, and had been through issues with her family and her health.

She added: “She was very stressed. She makes no excuses.”

Despite the charge stating her client “seized” the officer’s groin, Mrs Wilson went on: “The footage shows she didn’t grab or seize the groin area, but had put her hand in that direction.”

Mrs Wilson tried to argue Worrall should not be placed on the sex offenders register, despite admitting the sexual offence.

However, Sheriff Buchanan and Ms Petersen were of the view that this was automatic on admitting a charge of sexual assault.

‘It’s not just inappropriate, it’s completely unacceptable’

The defence solicitor then said she planned to try to persuade the court to grant an absolute discharge, meaning the offence would not be classed as a conviction and Worrall would face no punishment.

Sheriff Buchanan said: “I’m not sure about that. It was quite a deliberate act.

“She looks down at his groin area and then puts her hand across and touches him in that area.

“In the circumstances where, I’ve been told, shortly beforehand, she was making purring noises towards the officer and was told to stop and did.

“It seems clear enough there’s a deliberate, sexual motive involved in touching his private parts in that way.”

Mrs Wilson retorted: “All I’m saying is the reaction of the male officer is only to seize her wrist. He doesn’t seem to be jumping back.”

She also described the officer as “very sensitive”.

The sheriff commented: “It’s completely unacceptable behaviour.”

Mrs Wilson added: “It’s inappropriate.”

Sheriff Buchanan replied: “It’s not just inappropriate, it’s completely unacceptable.”

