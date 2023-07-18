Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs

Bradley Brown had been staying at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace when a member of housekeeping staff made the discovery.

By Danny McKay
Bradley Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace. Image: Google Maps
Bradley Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace. Image: Google Maps

A man was caught with more than £9,000 of cannabis in an Aberdeen hotel room after cleaners spotted drugs in the bathroom.

Bradley Brown had been staying at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace when a member of housekeeping staff made the discovery.

The woman alerted her manager who, in turn, notified the police.

Officers then waited for the 26-year-old to return to the room – which he did, carrying a rucksack containing more cannabis.

Police found numerous packages of cannabis

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 9.30am on January 26 2021.

He said: “The cleaner observed what she suspected to be controlled drugs within the bathroom.

“She alerted her manager who contacted the police.”

Officers arrived and seized a white bag, a quantity of self-seal bags and a set of scales.

Within the bag, police found numerous packages of cannabis.

‘Substantial drug debt’

Brown returned to the hotel later that day and was arrested by the officers.

They found him in possession of a rucksack which also contained cannabis.

In total, cannabis worth up to £9,240 was recovered, as well as £150 in cash.

Brown, of Lancaster Walk, Liverpool, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on January 26 2021.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client appeared with no previous convictions and appreciated the seriousness of the situation.

He explained Brown had built up a “substantial drug debt” due to increased personal use.

Mr McLeod said Brown was “under physical pressure” to become involved to pay off his debt.

He added Brown was “ashamed” of his actions.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Brown to be supervised for a year and complete 216 hours of unpaid work.

