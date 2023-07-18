Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs

A man was caught with more than £9,000 of cannabis in an Aberdeen hotel room after cleaners spotted drugs in the bathroom.

Bradley Brown had been staying at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace when a member of housekeeping staff made the discovery.

The woman alerted her manager who, in turn, notified the police.

Officers then waited for the 26-year-old to return to the room – which he did, carrying a rucksack containing more cannabis.

Police found numerous packages of cannabis

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 9.30am on January 26 2021.

He said: “The cleaner observed what she suspected to be controlled drugs within the bathroom.

“She alerted her manager who contacted the police.”

Officers arrived and seized a white bag, a quantity of self-seal bags and a set of scales.

Within the bag, police found numerous packages of cannabis.

‘Substantial drug debt’

Brown returned to the hotel later that day and was arrested by the officers.

They found him in possession of a rucksack which also contained cannabis.

In total, cannabis worth up to £9,240 was recovered, as well as £150 in cash.

Brown, of Lancaster Walk, Liverpool, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on January 26 2021.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client appeared with no previous convictions and appreciated the seriousness of the situation.

He explained Brown had built up a “substantial drug debt” due to increased personal use.

Mr McLeod said Brown was “under physical pressure” to become involved to pay off his debt.

He added Brown was “ashamed” of his actions.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Brown to be supervised for a year and complete 216 hours of unpaid work.

