Fine and ban for driver who broke motorist’s neck in horror head-on A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fine and ban for driver who broke motorist’s neck in horror head-on A9 crash

Emma Baillie’s Ford Fiesta hit the oncoming Volkswagen Golf “almost head-on” as she entered the southbound carriageway of the trunk road at its junction with the A95.

By David Love
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View

A woman who caused a horrific crash on the A9 which seriously injured three people, including herself, has been fined £715.

Emma Baillie’s Ford Fiesta hit the oncoming Volkswagen Golf “almost head-on” as she entered the southbound carriageway of the trunk road at its junction with the A95.

The Golf driver was left with a broken neck and injuries that are still impacting her day-to-day life, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Banning Baillie, of Cairnview Road, Aviemore, from driving for 18 months, Sheriff  Eilidh Macdonald told her it was “a very poor piece of driving”.

The 36-year-old had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on December 28 2021 at the north end of Aviemore.

Baillie was travelling north when her car crossed into the opposite carriageway of the A9 and hit an oncoming Golf.

‘This was a terrible, horrific accident’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “She told police she didn’t know what happened. But dash cam footage showed her turn into the path of the VW.”

The Golf’s driver suffered a broken neck, sternum, five ribs and a collapsed lung and she still has problems with normal activities, Mrs Gair said.

Her passenger sustained three broken ribs and whiplash, Sheriff Macdonald was told.
Baillie’s wrist was shattered in two places.

Sheriff Macdonald told Baillie: “This was a terrible, horrific accident and you were injured also. It was a very poor piece of driving.”

Baillie was also ordered to resit the extended driving test of competency before getting her licence back.

More from Crime & Courts

The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Man caused four-hour police stand-off by climbing onto Aberdeen pub roof and demanding beer
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
'I'm a dirty beast': Man's chilling call to police after brutal beating of girlfriend
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
'Dress that Broke the Internet' husband accused of attempting to murder his wife
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder's Aberdeen hotel rampage
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver caught double limit with Budweiser cans in footwell
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Man amassed thousands of indecent images of children over a decade out of 'nosiness'
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar ... next to police station
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Highland holidaymaker, 83, fought back after cowardly mugger tried to grab bag
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Bar worker gave under age teen drink and drugs then choked her during illegal…
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig