Fine and ban for driver who broke motorist’s neck in horror head-on A9 crash

A woman who caused a horrific crash on the A9 which seriously injured three people, including herself, has been fined £715.

Emma Baillie’s Ford Fiesta hit the oncoming Volkswagen Golf “almost head-on” as she entered the southbound carriageway of the trunk road at its junction with the A95.

The Golf driver was left with a broken neck and injuries that are still impacting her day-to-day life, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Banning Baillie, of Cairnview Road, Aviemore, from driving for 18 months, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told her it was “a very poor piece of driving”.

The 36-year-old had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on December 28 2021 at the north end of Aviemore.

Baillie was travelling north when her car crossed into the opposite carriageway of the A9 and hit an oncoming Golf.

‘This was a terrible, horrific accident’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “She told police she didn’t know what happened. But dash cam footage showed her turn into the path of the VW.”

The Golf’s driver suffered a broken neck, sternum, five ribs and a collapsed lung and she still has problems with normal activities, Mrs Gair said.

Her passenger sustained three broken ribs and whiplash, Sheriff Macdonald was told.

Baillie’s wrist was shattered in two places.

Sheriff Macdonald told Baillie: “This was a terrible, horrific accident and you were injured also. It was a very poor piece of driving.”

Baillie was also ordered to resit the extended driving test of competency before getting her licence back.