Liverpudlian jailed for stabbing Inverness man with kitchen knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Liverpudlian jailed for stabbing Inverness man with kitchen knife

William Smith's victim lost almost four litres of blood in the brutal street attack.

By Connor Gordon
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

A thug who caused life-threatening injuries to a man by stabbing him with a knife has been jailed for 32 months.

William Smith, 24, assaulted his victim on a street in Inverness on July 28 2022.

Smith earlier clashed with his victim on the phone during an abusive call before launching the brutal assault.

His victim suffered a collapsed lung after he was stabbed and underwent emergency surgery following the assault. He spent almost a month in hospital.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell a court: “The initial injury from the stab wound to the left chest was immediately life-threatening due to blood loss and pneumothorax.”

Smith pled guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Police at the scene of the brutal stabbing. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Judge Lord Fairley told him: “One year ago today, you assaulted (the complainer) and stabbed him with a knife.

“You are now 24 and I have to take that into account when sentencing.

“I take account of your past medical history and ADHD diagnosis.

“You appear not to be the instigator of the incident where (the complainer) was stabbed and you have expressed remorse for what has happened.

“The charge is a serious one and having regard to what’s said in the background report, you will appreciate that the only sentence open to me is custody.”

Smith – who appeared at the High Court in Glasgow – will also be under supervision for one year upon his release from prison.

The court heard that the Liverpudlian has previous convictions for knife possession, battery, possession of an imitation gun and road traffic offences.

‘The accused had a large kitchen knife’

Mr Farrell said the assault victim was at a grass area between Oldtown Road and Esk Road in the Highland city when the broad daylight attack took place.

The prosecutor said that earlier in the day his victim had been drinking with a friend.

He later went with others to an address with the intention of sourcing drugs but a row broke out over the purchase of crack cocaine before they left.

Mr Farrell said: “On leaving the area, (the complainer) received a phone call from a number he did not recognise.”

He answered the call and Smith asked him if he had been trying to carry out a robbery during the earlier incident.

The advocate depute told the court: “The complainer and the accused were verbally abusive to each other during this phone call.”

The complainer was later at the grassy area when Smith approached with an unknown male who identified him to the accused.

The man shouted at Smith: “Are you the Scouser?” He ran towards Smith with a bottle in his hand and an argument broke out between the pair.

They circled a parked car before the complainer threw the bottle which missed Smith.

The prosecutor said: “At this juncture, the accused had a large kitchen knife with a black handle.

The victim turned from the accused and Smith caught up with him and stabbed him in the back. The accused then ran from the scene.”

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Esk Road, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

The stabbing victim fell to the ground outside a block of flats and witnesses tried to help him as the emergency services were alerted.

He was found to have suffered a collapsed lung which had pushed against the working lung causing him to be unable to breathe.

Paramedics managed to decompress the left side of his chest and he was able to breathe on his way to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, where he was taken to the emergency theatre for surgery.

Mr Farrell said it was estimated that the man had lost almost four litres of blood.

He was taken to intensive care and given blood transfusions.

He later underwent further surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before being transferred back to Raigmore where he was weaned from a ventilator.

Mr Farrell told the court: “He has permanent scars from the stab wound and the surgical incisions.”

Ron Mackenna, defending, told the sentencing that his client suffers from autism.

The lawyer added: “The incident took place on a street where the victim and his friends, the Crown would concede, were belligerent and aggressive.

“Mr Smith found himself in a situation that he reacted as the charge libelled.”

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
German Shepherd called Otto savages delivery woman - again
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
'He’s going home now': Aberdeen scientist's emotional discovery of Tony Parsons' body
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Man who left dog to starve to death in disgusting flat guilty of animal…
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Red Bull can led police to secret grave of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Irate' woman threw stone through ex's window
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen photographer accused of getting schoolgirl drunk before sexually assaulting her
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort
William Smith assaulted his victim on Esk Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera