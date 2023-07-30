Liverpudlian jailed for stabbing Inverness man with kitchen knife

A thug who caused life-threatening injuries to a man by stabbing him with a knife has been jailed for 32 months.

William Smith, 24, assaulted his victim on a street in Inverness on July 28 2022.

Smith earlier clashed with his victim on the phone during an abusive call before launching the brutal assault.

His victim suffered a collapsed lung after he was stabbed and underwent emergency surgery following the assault. He spent almost a month in hospital.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell a court: “The initial injury from the stab wound to the left chest was immediately life-threatening due to blood loss and pneumothorax.”

Smith pled guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Judge Lord Fairley told him: “One year ago today, you assaulted (the complainer) and stabbed him with a knife.

“You are now 24 and I have to take that into account when sentencing.

“I take account of your past medical history and ADHD diagnosis.

“You appear not to be the instigator of the incident where (the complainer) was stabbed and you have expressed remorse for what has happened.

“The charge is a serious one and having regard to what’s said in the background report, you will appreciate that the only sentence open to me is custody.”

Smith – who appeared at the High Court in Glasgow – will also be under supervision for one year upon his release from prison.

The court heard that the Liverpudlian has previous convictions for knife possession, battery, possession of an imitation gun and road traffic offences.

‘The accused had a large kitchen knife’

Mr Farrell said the assault victim was at a grass area between Oldtown Road and Esk Road in the Highland city when the broad daylight attack took place.

The prosecutor said that earlier in the day his victim had been drinking with a friend.

He later went with others to an address with the intention of sourcing drugs but a row broke out over the purchase of crack cocaine before they left.

Mr Farrell said: “On leaving the area, (the complainer) received a phone call from a number he did not recognise.”

He answered the call and Smith asked him if he had been trying to carry out a robbery during the earlier incident.

The advocate depute told the court: “The complainer and the accused were verbally abusive to each other during this phone call.”

The complainer was later at the grassy area when Smith approached with an unknown male who identified him to the accused.

The man shouted at Smith: “Are you the Scouser?” He ran towards Smith with a bottle in his hand and an argument broke out between the pair.

They circled a parked car before the complainer threw the bottle which missed Smith.

The prosecutor said: “At this juncture, the accused had a large kitchen knife with a black handle.

The victim turned from the accused and Smith caught up with him and stabbed him in the back. The accused then ran from the scene.”

The stabbing victim fell to the ground outside a block of flats and witnesses tried to help him as the emergency services were alerted.

He was found to have suffered a collapsed lung which had pushed against the working lung causing him to be unable to breathe.

Paramedics managed to decompress the left side of his chest and he was able to breathe on his way to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, where he was taken to the emergency theatre for surgery.

Mr Farrell said it was estimated that the man had lost almost four litres of blood.

He was taken to intensive care and given blood transfusions.

He later underwent further surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before being transferred back to Raigmore where he was weaned from a ventilator.

Mr Farrell told the court: “He has permanent scars from the stab wound and the surgical incisions.”

Ron Mackenna, defending, told the sentencing that his client suffers from autism.

The lawyer added: “The incident took place on a street where the victim and his friends, the Crown would concede, were belligerent and aggressive.

“Mr Smith found himself in a situation that he reacted as the charge libelled.”