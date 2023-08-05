Metal thief raided skips and even stole table from outside Aberdeen Italian restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metal thief raided skips and even stole table from outside Aberdeen Italian restaurant

Despite Kevin Smith claiming not to have realised he needed permission to take items from skips, a sheriff branded his crimes "blatant theft".

By Danny McKay
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A metal thief targeted business skips and an Aberdeen city centre restaurant in a spree of late-night raids in a bid to fund a funeral.

Kevin Smith toured Aberdeen in his flatbed truck looking for metal he could steal and sell on as scrap.

The 55-year-old largely targeted business skips, but also helped himself to a table outside a restaurant.

Despite Smith claiming not to have realised he needed permission to take items from skips, a sheriff branded the crimes “blatant theft” and stopped just shy of sending him to jail.

Exterior of Mi Amore restaurant in Aberdeen city centre, where metal thief Kevin Smith stole a table from.
The owner of Mi Amore arrived at work and discovered a table had been stolen from outside.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened around 11.35pm on August 24 last year when Smith targeted Mi Amore on Huntly Street.

When the owner arrived the following morning he noticed one of the outdoor tables had vanished.

CCTV revealed Smith driving up shortly before midnight, loading the table onto a flatbed truck and driving off.

The table, worth £250, was not recovered.

‘He will not make this mistake in future’

Smith also targeted a metal skip at Car Clinic on Broadfold Road, Aberdeen, on no fewer than eight separate occasions.

On each night of October 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 24 and 26, CCTV caught Smith removing items from the skip, putting them on his truck and making off.

The estimated value of the metal stolen in those incidents was £280.

Arnold Clark on Whitemyres Place was next on the list for Smith, who raided their metal skip at 1.40am on October 20.

No value was available for the items stolen in that incident.

On October 27, Smith targeted two neighbouring businesses on Links Street – Auto Repairs and McGregor Glazing.

Following a similar routine, Smith again helped himself to items from a skip, loaded them onto his flatbed truck and drove away.

The matter was eventually reported to police who traced Smith at home with the metal from the final incident still in his truck.

Smith, of Mansefield Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to four charges of theft.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said: “He essentially makes extra money by collecting scrap metal.

“He absolutely accepts he took items from businesses without making any further investigation to see whether or not he was able to do so.

‘This was blatant theft’

“He acknowledges he should not have done this and in future should avoid businesses.”

Ms Reilly explained there had been a sudden family bereavement and he was “trying to get extra money for funeral costs”.

She added: “He apologises to the court.

“He thought the items were there to be disposed of and didn’t realise he needed permission to pick them up.

“He will not make this mistake in future.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Smith: “In my view, this was blatant theft. In one charge alone you went on some eight occasions in the middle of the night to collect items belonging to somebody else in a skip.

“It’s theft of other people’s property.

“With some hesitation, I’m prepared to deal with this by way of a non-custodial sentence.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff handed Smith 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

