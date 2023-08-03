Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing almost £600 worth of DVDs from HMV in Aberdeen city centre.

Cody Smith helped herself to the huge haul of movies and TV shows but failed to make good her escape and was soon collared by security guards.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Smith admitted shoplifting from the Union Street store on May 9 last year.

‘I can’t ignore that’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court the DVDs were valued at £594.76.

Defence agent Paul Barnett pointed out his client had been of good behaviour since the offence.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Smith, of Raasay Street, Glasgow: “The bottom line is, when you went into HMV on Union Street to relieve them of almost £600 of DVDs, it wasn’t the first time you’d been up to that sort of behaviour.

“I quite appreciate you have been of good behaviour since, but I can’t ignore that.”

He ordered her to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a fine.