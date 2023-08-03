Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV

Cody Smith helped herself to the huge haul of DVDs but failed to make good her escape and was collared by security guards.

By Danny McKay
Shoplifter Cody Smith leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing almost £600 worth of DVDs from HMV in Aberdeen city centre.

Cody Smith helped herself to the huge haul of movies and TV shows but failed to make good her escape and was soon collared by security guards.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Smith admitted shoplifting from the Union Street store on May 9 last year.

‘I can’t ignore that’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court the DVDs were valued at £594.76.

Defence agent Paul Barnett pointed out his client had been of good behaviour since the offence.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Smith, of Raasay Street, Glasgow: “The bottom line is, when you went into HMV on Union Street to relieve them of almost £600 of DVDs, it wasn’t the first time you’d been up to that sort of behaviour.

“I quite appreciate you have been of good behaviour since, but I can’t ignore that.”

He ordered her to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a fine.

