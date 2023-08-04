Drunken racist’s festive fury in Aberdeen shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken racist’s festive fury in Aberdeen shop

Umberto Pallotta stormed into his local Keystore and tried to batter the worker with his walking stick.

By Danny McKay
Umberto Pallotta leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Umberto Pallotta leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunken racist attacked a shop worker with his walking stick, before returning on Christmas Day to continue his tirade of racial abuse.

Umberto Pallotta stormed into his local Keystore on Summerfield Terrace on Christmas Eve and immediately became aggressive towards a member of staff.

The 58-year-old branded his victim a “P***” and tried to force his way behind the till as the terrified man activated his personal panic alarm.

Pallotta then tried to batter the worker with his walking stick, before returning on Christmas Day and continuing the sickening racist abuse.

Following his court case, Pallotta again flew into a rage on realising The Press and Journal photographer had taken his picture.

Umberto Pallotta after a previous hearing with the infamous walking stick. Image: DC Thomson

Pallotta aggressively insisted that our photographer was not allowed to take photos of him and that his case was not of any interest until police and security staff intervened, corrected him and sent him on his way.

During the hearing, fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said Pallotta entered the shop at 7.23pm December 24 and approached the counter “in an aggressive manner”.

‘Problematic relationship with alcohol’

Alarmed by Pallotta’s shouting and aggression, the shop worker closed the counter and backed away and activated a personal alarm.

Ms Laird said: “The accused called him a ‘P***’ and proceeded to lift up the counter top to approach the complainer.

“The accused failed in his attempt to get past the counter top, which the complainer closed again.”

Pallotta continued to shout at the man, “raising his walking stick above his head and attempting to strike him”.

Thankfully, the swing missed, as did a second attempt, before Pallotta finally left.

However, the next day, Christmas Day, the employee was again working at the shop when he saw Pallotta enter.

Ms Laird said: “The accused was angered by the complainer not accepting his apology and continuing to serve a customer.”

Pallotta again started shouting at the man, calling him a “f****** Negro” and adding: “You smell like s***.”

The foul racist abuse continued as Pallotta slowly made his way out of the shop again.

Pallotta, of Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-Restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021, of assaulting and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the man.

‘He has asked me to publicly apologise for his behaviour’

He also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “He’s a man who struggles with a problematic relationship with alcohol and, more historically, heroin addiction.

“On the dates of these offences, he had consumed far too much alcohol, to the extent that he has no recollection of this disgraceful behaviour.

“He deeply regrets having behaved in this way.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt explained his client was also “puzzled” as to why he behaved in such an “outrageous” way as there had been no prior history.

He added: “He has asked me to publicly apologise for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis ordered Pallotta to complete 110 hours of unpaid work and imposed a conduct requirement for him not to enter the shop for a year.

