Woman threatened to eat police officer’s nose ‘clean off’

A woman threatened to “eat” a police officer’s nose during a tirade of abuse, a court has heard.

Agnes Stewart, 37, told an officer “I want to eat the f***ing nose clean off your face” during the incident at Burnett Road Police Station, Inverness.

Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on January 27 of this year.

The charge detailed how she shouted, swore, made offensive and derogatory remarks and uttered threats toward police officers.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Stewart was in the custody suite when she became verbally abusive and made threats towards officers.

She said: “The incident took place at the custody suite.

‘Verbally abusive’ woman visited ex

“The accused became verbally abusive towards police witnesses.”

The fiscal depute said Stewart called officers “a bunch of piggy c***s” and referred to a policeman as a “bald c***” during the incident.

Stewart’s solicitor Willie Young said that on the day in question, his client had visited her former partner’s home.

He said: “The incident had not been a particularly pleasant one for her – her former partner had been quite abusive towards her.”

Mr Young said she returned home and had taken “quite a quantity of alcohol” before officers appeared at her door in relation to the earlier exchange and she was detained.

He said Stewart, who is now six months pregnant, had “no recollection” of her behaviour towards the officers and added: “With the benefit of sobriety she very much regrets acting in that inappropriate fashion.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Stewart, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, £380.