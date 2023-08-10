Woman threatened to eat police officer’s nose ‘clean off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman threatened to eat police officer’s nose ‘clean off’

Agnes Stewart unleashed a tirade of abuse on officers in the custody suite at Burnett Road Police Station.

By Jenni Gee
Agnes Stewart admitted threatening or abusive behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Agnes Stewart admitted threatening or abusive behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A woman threatened to “eat” a police officer’s nose during a tirade of abuse, a court has heard.

Agnes Stewart, 37, told an officer  “I want to eat the f***ing nose clean off your face” during the incident at Burnett Road Police Station, Inverness.

Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on January 27 of this year.

The charge detailed how she shouted, swore, made offensive and derogatory remarks and uttered threats toward police officers.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Stewart was in the custody suite when she became verbally abusive and made threats towards officers.

She said:  “The incident took place at the custody suite.

‘Verbally abusive’ woman visited ex

“The accused became verbally abusive towards police witnesses.”

The fiscal depute said Stewart called officers “a bunch of piggy c***s” and referred to a policeman as a “bald c***” during the incident.

Stewart’s solicitor Willie Young said that on the day in question, his client had visited her former partner’s home.

He said: “The incident had not been a particularly pleasant one for her – her former partner had been quite abusive towards her.”

Mr Young said she returned home and had taken “quite a quantity of alcohol” before officers appeared at her door in relation to the earlier exchange and she was detained.

He said Stewart, who is now six months pregnant, had “no recollection” of her behaviour towards the officers and added: “With the benefit of sobriety she very much regrets acting in that inappropriate fashion.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood fined Stewart, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, £380.

