Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club

A man is set to stand trial accused of choking a dancer in an Aberdeen strip club until she fell unconscious.

Mantas Gervetauskas is alleged to have assaulted the woman to her injury and to the danger of her life, as well as sexually assaulting her.

The 36-year-old, who is expected to fly back to Aberdeen from Lithuania for trial, denies the charges against him.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at a strip club in Aberdeen on November 7 2019.

Trial set for later this month

The Press and Journal is not naming the venue to protect the identity of the woman involved.

It is alleged Gervetauskas assaulted the woman by pushing and restraining her, repeatedly seizing and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing and causing her to lose consciousness, and grabbing her to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Gervetauskas is also accused of sexually assaulting the same woman by touching her breast and repeatedly attempting to kiss her on the mouth.

Gervetauskas, whose address is given in court papers as Threave Wynd, Inverurie, but who is understood to now be in Lithuania, is due to stand trial later this month.

