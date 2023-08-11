Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club

Mantas Gervetauskas is alleged to have choked the woman unconscious as well as sexually assaulting her.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man is set to stand trial accused of choking a dancer in an Aberdeen strip club until she fell unconscious.

Mantas Gervetauskas is alleged to have assaulted the woman to her injury and to the danger of her life, as well as sexually assaulting her.

The 36-year-old, who is expected to fly back to Aberdeen from Lithuania for trial, denies the charges against him.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at a strip club in Aberdeen on November 7 2019.

Trial set for later this month

The Press and Journal is not naming the venue to protect the identity of the woman involved.

It is alleged Gervetauskas assaulted the woman by pushing and restraining her, repeatedly seizing and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing and causing her to lose consciousness, and grabbing her to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Gervetauskas is also accused of sexually assaulting the same woman by touching her breast and repeatedly attempting to kiss her on the mouth.

Gervetauskas, whose address is given in court papers as Threave Wynd, Inverurie, but who is understood to now be in Lithuania, is due to stand trial later this month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Son of missing Inverness woman caught with axe and knife in Asda
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Simon 'Sid' Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Verdict: Aberdeen photographer found guilty of sex assaults on women
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland woman conned family out of £35,000 in fraud involving bogus Hollywood actress
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman threatened to eat police officer's nose 'clean off'
Dionne Laurie, the Aberdeen woman wo assaulted a pensioner at the Castlegate
Woman assaulted 92-year-old in broad daylight attack in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sacked farm worker hit forklift with hammer as it tried to move vehicle
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel romance fraudster jailed after attempting to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cut off vulnerable victim's finger in 'barbaric' act of revenge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of 'modern' witch hunt