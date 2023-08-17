Unpaid work for ‘incredibly foolish’ teen who threw paving slab from roof

An ‘incredibly foolish’ teenage boy has been handed unpaid work after throwing a paving slap off the roof of an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chucked the heavy slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre while he was out socialising with a group of friends.

He also kicked and punched a CCTV camera as he was being watched on a different surveillance camera by police.

Having previously pled guilty over the incidents, the boy, from Dundee, has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Brightly coloured jacket helped police identify teen

Defence agent Laura Gracie, referring to a court-ordered background report, said: “I don’t intend to rehearse what’s contained in the report.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the boy: “I think you will accept that what you did was incredibly foolish but I accept it was the result of a considerable degree of immaturity on your part.

“You’re lucky nobody was injured.”

She ordered the 17-year-old to be supervised for a year and to complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

He previously pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism over the incidents, which happened around 11pm on October 10 last year.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Anne MacDonald took the court through the details of how the incidents unfolded, and how he was identified through his brightly coloured jacket.

