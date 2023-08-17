Unpaid work for ‘incredibly foolish’ teen who threw paving slab from roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for ‘incredibly foolish’ teen who threw paving slab from roof

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chucked the heavy slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre while he was out socialising with a group of friends.

By Danny McKay
The teenager through a paving slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson
The teenager through a paving slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson

An ‘incredibly foolish’ teenage boy has been handed unpaid work after throwing a paving slap off the roof of an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chucked the heavy slab from the roof of the St Nicholas Centre while he was out socialising with a group of friends.

He also kicked and punched a CCTV camera as he was being watched on a different surveillance camera by police.

Having previously pled guilty over the incidents, the boy, from Dundee, has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Brightly coloured jacket helped police identify teen

Defence agent Laura Gracie, referring to a court-ordered background report, said: “I don’t intend to rehearse what’s contained in the report.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the boy: “I think you will accept that what you did was incredibly foolish but I accept it was the result of a considerable degree of immaturity on your part.

“You’re lucky nobody was injured.”

She ordered the 17-year-old to be supervised for a year and to complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

He previously pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism over the incidents, which happened around 11pm on October 10 last year.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Anne MacDonald took the court through the details of how the incidents unfolded, and how he was identified through his brightly coloured jacket.

