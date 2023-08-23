Wetherspoons manager used body-worn CCTV to capture attack by drunken customer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoons manager used body-worn CCTV to capture attack by drunken customer

The staff member activated his camera when Ryan McFarlane became confrontational and aggressive after being refused more alcohol.

By Jenni Gee
A city centre pub with a hanging sign that reads "The King's Highway"
The incident took place at the King's Highway on Church Street.

An Inverness bar manager activated body-worn CCTV before he was assaulted by a drunk customer.

Ryan McFarlane was so intoxicated that staff at The King’s Highway refused to serve him more alcohol, causing him to become “aggressive and confrontational”.

The manager of the Wetherspoons bar activated a body-worn CCTV system during the exchange, which saw McFarlane throw a pint at him, spit in his face and push him to the ground.

McFarlane, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and assault at the Church Street premises.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said the incident began around 5.10pm on September 6 of last year.

He said: “The accused was within and was intoxicated. Due to this, he was advised that he would not no longer be served alcohol.

“The accused responded by becoming confrontational and aggressive.”

Body-worn CCTV activated

It was at this point that the worker activated a body-worn CCTV camera, after which McFarlane picked up a pint glass full of alcohol and threw it directly at the manager.

McFarlane was asked to leave and responded by saying: “Or what?” before telling the man to shut up and calling him a p*** and a c***.

He was repeatedly asked to leave, but as he walked out of the door he turned and spat in the man’s face.

The bar manager then used a ShopSafe radio to alert authorities to the altercation, but when McFarlane spotted this he ran back and chased the worker back inside the building.

“He pushed him into a display board, causing him to fall to the floor,” Mr Weir said.

Police traced McFarlane nearby and he was arrested.

Solicitor Marc Dickson for McFarlane, of Bridge Street, Nairn, said his client had a “very limited recollection” of the incident.

He said: “He had been drinking, and was very, very intoxicated. It was as a consequence of that that bar staff intervened. This caused Mr McFarlane to react in an entirely inappropriate way.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank called for a community justice social work report and and restriction of liberty assessment and continued McFarlane’s bail until the case calls again next month.

 

