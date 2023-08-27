Jealous girlfriend sent intimate picture to mum of love triangle rival

A jealous girlfriend got revenge on a love rival by sending an explicit picture of the woman to her own mother.

Teihgan Lawrie sent the intimate picture in a vindictive bid to “humiliate and embarrass” her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 26-year-old also branded the woman a “beaut” and a “homewrecker” in an expletive-laden voicemail before turning up at her house.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court the incident happened on March 18 this year.

She said: “The accused came to be in possession of the image.

“The mother of the complainer was within her home address when she received the image sent by the accused.

“She contacted her daughter and both were distressed that the image had been shared.

“They were of the opinion it was done by the accused to humiliate and embarrass the complainer.”

In another incident, on April 15, Lawrie left the woman an abusive voicemail.

She screamed and swore, called her a “f****** beaut” and a “f****** homewrecker” and said she would come to her door.

‘Hostility’ between Teihgan Lawrie and complainer

Around 7.30pm that day, the complainer spotted Lawrie outside her home and contacted the police.

Lawrie, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to disclosing an intimate photo of the woman as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client was still in a relationship with “the male referred to”, adding the mum-of-one has no previous convictions.

Ms Pirie told the court: “She has given an explanation in relation to both offences in the social work report.

Teihgan Lawrie defence agent tells Aberdeen sheriff ‘there may be abuse of the court process here’

“She came to be aware of the complainer due to relations between her partner and the complainer.

“Quite clearly there is a degree of hostility between the two females.

“There have been a number of situations and incidents which have led to disagreement between the two ladies.”

Ms Pirie, addressing a suggestion of minimising the crime and blaming the victim in the social work report, added: “She accepts responsibility and does not wish to lay any blame on the complainer.”

You’ve recognised you haven’t behaved appropriately.” Sheriff Kevin Duffy

She went on: “There have been other incidents reported to the police by the complainer and Ms Lawrie has been arrested and no action taken.

“I consider there may be abuse of the court process here if a non-harassment order were to be imposed.

“Ms Lawrie intends to have absolutely no contact.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Lawrie: “You’ve recognised you haven’t behaved appropriately.

“I can understand feelings were running high over this issue in relation to the other female and your partner but it seemed to me your behaviour was very impulsive.”

He imposed a structured deferred sentence for six months and a non-harassment order for the same period.

