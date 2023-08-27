Jealous girlfriend sent intimate picture to mum of love triangle rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jealous girlfriend sent intimate picture to mum of love triangle rival

Teihgan Lawrie sent the explicit image to her female victim's own mother in a vindictive bid to "humiliate and embarrass" her.

By Danny McKay
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A jealous girlfriend got revenge on a love rival by sending an explicit picture of the woman to her own mother.

Teihgan Lawrie sent the intimate picture in a vindictive bid to “humiliate and embarrass” her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 26-year-old also branded the woman a “beaut” and a “homewrecker” in an expletive-laden voicemail before turning up at her house.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court the incident happened on March 18 this year.

She said: “The accused came to be in possession of the image.

“The mother of the complainer was within her home address when she received the image sent by the accused.

Teihgan Lawrie and the exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after sending the picture. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

“She contacted her daughter and both were distressed that the image had been shared.

“They were of the opinion it was done by the accused to humiliate and embarrass the complainer.”

In another incident, on April 15, Lawrie left the woman an abusive voicemail.

She screamed and swore, called her a “f****** beaut” and a “f****** homewrecker” and said she would come to her door.

‘Hostility’ between Teihgan Lawrie and complainer

Around 7.30pm that day, the complainer spotted Lawrie outside her home and contacted the police.

Lawrie, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to disclosing an intimate photo of the woman as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client was still in a relationship with “the male referred to”, adding the mum-of-one has no previous convictions.

Ms Pirie told the court: “She has given an explanation in relation to both offences in the social work report.

Teihgan Lawrie defence agent tells Aberdeen sheriff ‘there may be abuse of the court process here’

“She came to be aware of the complainer due to relations between her partner and the complainer.

“Quite clearly there is a degree of hostility between the two females.

“There have been a number of situations and incidents which have led to disagreement between the two ladies.”

Ms Pirie, addressing a suggestion of minimising the crime and blaming the victim in the social work report, added: “She accepts responsibility and does not wish to lay any blame on the complainer.”

You’ve recognised you haven’t behaved appropriately.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy

She went on: “There have been other incidents reported to the police by the complainer and Ms Lawrie has been arrested and no action taken.

“I consider there may be abuse of the court process here if a non-harassment order were to be imposed.

“Ms Lawrie intends to have absolutely no contact.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Lawrie: “You’ve recognised you haven’t behaved appropriately.

“I can understand feelings were running high over this issue in relation to the other female and your partner but it seemed to me your behaviour was very impulsive.”

He imposed a structured deferred sentence for six months and a non-harassment order for the same period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him
Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Highland dad killed during shocking 'dognapping' break-in
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
Police Scotland officers
Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Rowan Road in Inverness.
Man in hospital following assault in Inverness
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
Teihgan Lawrie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver who killed charity cyclist and then buried body in woods jailed for 12…