‘I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money’: Aberdeen grandmother embezzled £1.5m from scrap metal firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money’: Aberdeen grandmother embezzled £1.5m from scrap metal firm

Coleen Muirhead spent the money on expensive family holidays, bought new cars, caravans and set up savings accounts for her grandchildren.

By Dave Finlay
Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly

An Aberdeen grandmother who swindled more than £1.5 million from a scrap metal business enjoyed expensive family holidays, bought new cars and caravans and set up savings accounts for her grandchildren.

Panda Rosa Metals employee Coleen Muirhead later admitted embezzling the money and told a colleague in a message: “Police have just raided! So I will need visitor in jail! Please don’t think the worst of me.”

When her colleague replied that she was totally confused, Muirhead told her: “Don’t be I have taken the money am so sorry.”

The court was told Muirhead’s crime was eventually uncovered after her extravagant lifestyle drew the attention of bosses at the firm.

Muirhead, 55, admitted embezzling £1,524,192.37 while employed at Panda Rosa Metals, of Canal Road, Aberdeen, between June 2015 and October 2021, when she appeared in the dock at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Advocate depute David Dickson said: “Panda Rosa Metals is described as a company engaged in ‘ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling‘. It is owned and operated by the McAllister family.”

Coleen Muirhead was working at Panda Rosa Metals in Canal Road, Aberdeen, when she committed the crime. Image: Google Street View

The prosecutor said the firm operated two sites in Aberdeen and Muirhead was based at its Canal Road operation. She began work with the firm as an administrative assistant in 2014.

Mr Dickson said scrap metal was brought to the sites by firms and individuals where it was weighed and a ticket produced which was then sent to staff who provided an advice note containing details of the material, weight and price.

Sellers then produced an invoice and on its receipt, the firm would instruct the transfer of funds.

Mr Dickson said: “The accused, together with two other administrative employees were allocated specific clients. They were each responsible for producing advice notes and dealing with the subsequent invoices.”

Expensive holidays raised suspicions

The prosecutor said: “During the course of the years following the accused beginning employment with Panda Rosa, another employee who was responsible for instructing payment of the accused’s wages, became aware that Muirhead went on expensive holidays with her family, paid for a full table at a charity event, purchased alcohol for those attending the event, and bought new motor vehicles.”

“The accused also told her that she had paid for her son’s wedding, had purchased static caravans and had set up ISAs for her grandchildren,” he said.

Mr Dickson said a senior partner in the firm, Helen McAllister, reviewed company records and noticed that funds were down. Others thought this was due to the Covid pandemic but she was adamant something was not right.

She began looking for information on a customer named G Anderson who she had noted was a significant customer during a review of the books.

Mr Dickson said David McAllister senior confirmed he was not a customer at the firm’s Canal Road site and office staff were instructed to look for paperwork in relation to an account in that name.

They were unable to find any recent paperwork but found some advice notes in historical files. The advice notes had a reference number identifying Muirhead as producing the documentation.

Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead outside the High Court in Edinburgh today. Image: Matthew Donnelly

David McAllister junior phoned Muirhead, who was on leave at the time, for information on G Anderson files. She told him where they were and asked him if she was in trouble.

Mr Dickson said on the evening of October 6 in 2021 Muirhead sent a Whatsapp message to a work colleague in which she asked the workmate to submit her resignation on her behalf.

Three days later she sent a further message in which she stated: “Hi just to let you know I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money. I was G Anderson.”

A check of bank details for G Anderson with Muirhead’s bank details found the sort code and account numbers matched. Muirhead’s house was searched while she was abroad.

Mr Dickson said: “The address was systematically searched during which documents in relation to credit cards, financial letters relating to the purchase of motor cars and motorcycles, documentation relating to ISAs for family members, £2,312 in cash, £3,300 in gift vouchers and documentation in relation to the purchase of two static caravans to the value of £78,077 were recovered.”

Prison ‘inevitable’ for grandmother

First offender Muirhead, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, was later interviewed by police and admitted embezzling money from her employer and creating G Anderson.

The Crown indicated it intends to bring an action to seize the proceeds of crime from Muirhead.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court: “It is acknowledged a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The judge, Lord Fairley, called for a background report to be prepared on Muirhead ahead of sentencing. He agreed to continue bail after Mr Gilmartin said she had health difficulties and has an emergency appointment.

More from Crime & Courts

Drink-driver Kireeanne Brownlee. Image: Facebook
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
Inverness Justice Centre
Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Murder trial of Mintlaw man Wayne Fraser - evidence on Wednesday August 30 included testimony from the medical examiner's office Picture shows; Murder accused Wayne Fraser sees his dead wife's wheelchair as it's shown to the jury in his trial. Lowndes County Court House, Columbus, Mississippi, USA. Supplied by WCBI Date; 31/08/2023
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bonner grabbed a woman's breast after seeing her pal do the same Picture shows; Robert Bonner. Outside Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/08/2023
Man grabbed woman's breast after seeing her female pal do the same
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Murder trial of Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled American wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser Picture shows; Judge James T Kitchens Jr and murder accused Wayne Fraser . Lowndes County Courthouse, Columbus, Mississippi, USA. Supplied by WCBI Date; Unknown
Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse's…
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?
Robert Whyte leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
'You will not survive the night': Yob's chilling threat to Tesco staff
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture shows; Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen…