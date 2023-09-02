Man kicked and punched ex as she screamed for help in Rothienorman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man kicked and punched ex as she screamed for help in Rothienorman

Brian Marr lay in wait for his wife, who he was in the process of separating from, as she returned home from a night out.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been fined almost £1,000 after punching and kicking his ex while she screamed for help in a north-east village.

Brian Marr lay in wait for his former partner as she returned for a night out then launched his attack.

An argument broke out as soon as she came back to the address in Rothienorman and that quickly escalated and became physical.

Marr, 35, initially pushed the woman – who he was in the process of separating from – and kicked her as she curled up on the floor trying to protect herself.

When she managed to run outside and shout for help, Marr followed and rained down kicks and punches before a neighbour heard her cries and called the police.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Marr had been supposed to look after the couple’s children while his ex-partner went out on April 29.

She said: “During the afternoon, the complainer received a message from the accused saying he was unable to look after the children.

Partner was screaming for help

“She made alternative arrangements and went to her event as planned.

“While out, she received messages and calls from the accused and did not reply.”

The woman returned home around 1.30am and, unexpectedly, found Marr in the kitchen intoxicated.

An argument then broke out between the pair, during which Marr pushed her to the chest.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused then pushed her again, causing her to fall and hit her head off a cabinet in the hallway.

“She landed on the floor and curled up in a ball to protect herself and she was crying.

“While on the floor, the accused kicked the complainer on her back.”

The terrified woman eventually managed to flee outside and ran down the driveway “screaming for help”.

Glass bottle hurled at women

Ms Simpson continued: “The accused caught up with her and she continued to scream for help.

“The accused stood over the complainer, punching and kicking her to the body.”

A neighbour heard the woman’s screams and contacted the police.

The couple did eventually return indoors where they continued to argue until officers arrived.

In a separate incident, on March 31, Marr threw a glass bottle towards the woman and her friend as they walked down the driveway.

Fortunately, the bottle missed, but smashed on the ground nearby, showering them with shards of glass.

Marr, of Insch, pled guilty to assault to injury and to culpable and reckless conduct.

‘Mr Marr is deeply ashamed of himself’

Defence agent Ross Taggart said his client, an offshore field engineer, had been working away for eight weeks at a time, often in the Middle East.

He said: “This took a toll on Mr Marr and his marriage.

“Mr Marr learned that his wife was having a fling with another man and this caused problems.

“He accepts that he didn’t cope with the situation in the correct manner.

“He unfortunately took to alcohol. He was aware that his marriage was disintegrating.

“Regarding these events, Mr Marr is deeply ashamed of himself.”

‘Wholly unacceptable’

Mr Taggart added that Marr was engaging with support to make sure there would be no repeat of the incidents.

Sheriff Philip Mann described the offences as “wholly unacceptable”.

He added: “Today’s society expects people who offend in this manner to be dealt with sternly.”

The sheriff imposed a two-year supervision order, a £940 fine and a six-month non-harassment order.

He also ordered Marr to complete the Caledonian programme.

