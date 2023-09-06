Huge £250,000 drugs find after raid on Inverbervie home

A man is due in court today in connection with a huge £250,000 drugs find in Inverbervie.

Police raided the home on West Park Avenue in the village yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

During the operation on the residential street a large haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of £250,000 was found.

A 29-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the find.

Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “This was a very significant recovery and sends a clear message that drugs have absolutely no place in our community.

“Officers work hard on a daily basis to gather intelligence and disrupt this harmful activity and I would urge anyone with information about drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”