Police chase driver given jail warning after ignoring court order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police chase driver given jail warning after ignoring court order

Scot Murray was also under the influence of a drug when he spotted police on the B993 Inverurie to Kemnay road.

By Danny McKay
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook

A yob who led police on a 100mph police chase has been warned he’s on his “final chance” after failing to cooperate with a supervision order.

Scot Murray was also under the influence of a drug when he spotted police on the B993 Inverurie to Kemnay road.

Unsure whether or not he was insured to drive the car, which belonged to a friend, Murray sped off, hitting 100mph before police had to abandon the pursuit on safety grounds.

The 25-year-old previously pled guilty over the incident and was given a supervision order, but has now been dragged over the coals after not taking the order seriously.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly was forced to concede: “It’s quite a shocking report and shows very little engagement.

‘Each time they push the court’s patience they get a bit closer’

“It appears he’s blaming everyone – and from having his phone switched off, to oversleeping.”

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair, addressing Murray, said: “Do you not want to do this order?”

He replied: “Of course I do.”

Murray began to offer excuses but the sheriff interjected: “That’s not good enough. That’s not going to cut it with me.”

The case adjourned briefly for the sheriff to fully read the progress report and, when it recalled, Mr Kelly said: “I’ve had a soul-searching conversation with Mr Murray.

“He did work with his father, who has a tyre-fitting business, but lost that job as a result of losing his licence.”

Mr Kelly went on: “He’s got off to a very rocky start, but if m’lord will afford him one final opportunity, he tells me this will be his priority.

“If he doesn’t do it, he’s going straight to jail.”

‘Maybe now is the time to convert this into a custodial sentence’

Sheriff Sinclair told Murray: “We’ve seen characters come through this court for years, people who commit an offence and the court bends over backwards to give them an opportunity to turn their life around.

“They do a bit of it and don’t do a bit of it and they don’t get the jail.

“Each time they push the court’s patience they get a bit closer.”

He warned Murray, of Forvie Gardens, Main Street, Newburgh, that once his first prison sentence was imposed, it could become a “spiral” and he would be less likely to get community orders in future.

Referring to the progress report, he said: “When I read this this morning, I thought today was your day and that that was it – maybe now is the time to convert this into a custodial sentence of several months.

“Were I to do that, other sheriffs would look at that and think ‘maybe this is what we have to do with Mr Murray’.”

‘Take it from me, this will be the final chance’

He went on: “I’m not telling you anything I’m sure Mr Kelly hasn’t already told you.

“It strikes me that all you’re doing is you’re not listening to him.

“I’m going to give you one final chance, and take it from me, this will be the final chance.

“If you do not complete this order, I will be leaving a note in the papers that my view is that you should be given a custodial sentence.

“I’m expecting to read a report which says every time the social worker said ‘jump’, the only thing you said was ‘how high?’.

“Do you understand that?”

Murray replied meekly: “Yes, sir.”

The case was continued for a further review next month.

Murray previously pled guilty to dangerous driving while under the influence of a drug.

He also admitted failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver and breaching a bail curfew.

He was fined £420, banned from driving for a year and given an 18-month supervision order.

The court heard details of the offences themselves, which happened around 2.30pm on May 7, at an earlier hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Woman ran terrified from home to escape ex who dragged her into kitchen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Man in dock over £250,000 cannabis haul in Inverbervie
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Cocaine Bear huge hit with HMP Grampian prisoners, library stats reveal
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Jail for man who cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
NHS dentist was three-times the limit after getting car stuck on hotel flower bed
Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings
Aberdeen woman, Galina Radkova, who sent naked pictures to a 15-year-old boy
Aberdeen woman admits sending naked pictures to 15-year-old boy
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Huge £250,000 drugs find after raid on Inverbervie home
Scot Murray. Image: Facebook
Assault of man in Aberdeen pub sparks police appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
DNA on airbag catches out Aberdeen man who crashed car then reported it stolen