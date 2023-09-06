Man in dock over £250,000 cannabis haul in Inverbervie

A man has appeared in court after police discovered a huge amount of cannabis – worth £250,000 – at a property in Inverbervie.

Police raided the home on West Park Avenue in the village yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

During the operation on the residential street a large haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of £250,000 was found.

Now, Esmir Gjura has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

‘Drugs have absolutely no place in our community’

The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, faces three charges, being concerned in the production of a drug, being concerned in the supply of a drug and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Following the raid, Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “This was a very significant recovery and sends a clear message that drugs have absolutely no place in our community.

“Officers work hard on a daily basis to gather intelligence and disrupt this harmful activity and I would urge anyone with information about drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

