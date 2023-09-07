Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious

A violent thug battered a stranger and left him unconscious in an unprovoked attack at a Stonehaven nightclub.

Michael Allan’s victim was playing pool with a female friend in Zee’s Nightclub on Barclay Street when the incident took place.

Allan, 21, entered the nightspot and approached the woman, whom he knew, immediately stating he “disliked” her friend, whom he did not know.

Allan proceeded to push his victim, knocking him to the floor and causing him to hit his head, before raining punches down on the stricken man.

Attacker thrown out by bouncers

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 11.35pm on October 15 last year.

She said Allan approached the woman and “expressed that he disliked” her friend before “squaring up” to him.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused then pushed the complainer on the body, causing him to fall to the ground and bang his head off the ground.

“The accused then grabbed him by the shirt with his left hand, and punched him nine times to the face with his closed right fist.”

Eventually, the woman managed to intervene and stop the assault and Allan was thrown out by security staff.

CCTV captured attack in full

Due to his head injury, an ambulance was called and the man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fortunately, X-rays confirmed there were no fractures and the damage was limited to soft tissue.

He was left with swelling and bruising to his right eye and swelling to the right side of his jaw.

Ms Simpson said: “Police officers later recovered CCTV from the locus which showed the incident in its entirety, including the complainer lying unconscious on the ground after being punched on the head.”

Officers later traced, arrested and charged Allan.

Allan, of Brickfield Court, Stonehaven, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence for background reports to be prepared.

Defence agent Kevin Longino reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.