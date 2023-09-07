Stonehaven rail crash: Hero workmen sprang into action to prevent greater catastrophe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven rail crash: Hero workmen sprang into action to prevent greater catastrophe

As a train carriage burst into flames, the workmen used a small digger to move a portable fuel tank away from the scene.

By David McPhee
Hero workmen prevented even greater disaster by pushing a fuel tank out of the crash zone as the 6:54 train from Stonehaven caught fire, a court has heard.

Reading out a timeline of the crash at the High Court in Aberdeen, advocate depute Alex Prentice KC revealed that a small team of contractors were on-site carrying out work at a bridge close when the train derailed on the morning of August 12, 2020.

As a train carriage burst into flames, the workmen quickly leapt into action and used a small digger to move a portable fuel tank away from the scene.

It was stated the team’s supervisor called 999 immediately after the workmen heard “a loud rumbling noise from above” and ran as derailed train carriages fell down the embankment.

The court heard that moment after they raised the alarm police informed railway officials that a was off the track and “on fire”.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died following the accident.

Team tried to put out fire

Today, operator Network Rail entered a plea of guilty to failing to conducting itself in a manner that would prevent people from a risk of serious injury and death.

Relaying the moments following the tragedy, Mr Prentice told the court how the team of contractors provided initial aid to crash survivors before pushing the fuel tank away from the site to prevent a greater disaster.

He added that the team then made a “timber mat” across the river to create a temporary bridge in order for emergency services to access the site.

They then used the digger to attempt to carry water to put out the train fire, which was “successful until the fire spread”, Mr Prentice said.

The Stonehaven rail crash killed three and injured six. Image: RAIB/PA Wire.

Those assembled in the High Court also heard how moments before the crash driver Brett McCullough asked if there was any reduced speed in place.

He was told by a signaler: “No, everything is fine between myself and Stonehaven. So that’s just normal speed for there.”

Mr McCullough then accelerated the train to 72..8mph, close to the regulation line speed of 75mph.

Only hours before the amount of rainfall the area had received had been described as “beyond biblical”.

The 6:54 train from Stonehaven had only just started off after being told to halt its journey and return to Stonehaven.

It soon after derailed between Carmont and Stonehaven killing three and injuring six people.

Judge Lord Hugh Matthews is expected to hand down sentencing on Network Rail tomorrow.

