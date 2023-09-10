Pair jailed for robbing youngsters to fund drug addiction

Two men have been caged after robbing youngsters in Aberdeen city centre to fund their drug addiction.

In one instance, Mukitur Rahman, 30, and Ryan Gibbs, 28, targeted a group of 17-year-olds in the early hours of the morning, marching one of them to a cash machine.

Rahman, who was armed with a razor blade, also robbed a second boy before going on to threaten to stab a 14-year-old later the same day.

The duo have now been jailed after pleading guilty to various charges in court.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened around 4.20am on May 1, when the complainers, two 17-year-old boys, were walking home from a night out with friends.

Rahman and Gibbs approached the group on Maberly Street and Rahman asked for a phone to make an “urgent call”.

Feeling intimidated, the first boy “agreed to provide his phone as long as Rahman promised to give it back”.

However, upon receiving the phone, Rahman began demanding cash.

Frogmarched to ATM

The second boy handed over £15, but Rahman barked that he was “not joking” and that it was “not enough”, claiming they needed £50 to pay a drug dealer.

When the group insisted they had no more money, Rahman ordered them to a nearby cash machine.

Ms MacVicar said: “He took hold of the first complainer’s arm for a short period of time and escorted him to an ATM outside Spice of Asia, John Street, Aberdeen.”

The rest of the group, and Gibbs, followed and, en route, one of them witnessed Rahman take a folding razor blade from his pocket and conceal it up his sleeve.

At the cash machine, Rahman told the boy to withdraw £20.

‘Don’t phone the police. Bad things will happen’

The court was told Gibbs threatened to “break their fingers” and advised that he had “already been to prison”.

Gibbs was also heard to say: “Don’t phone the police. Bad things will happen.”

Gibbs also made the witnesses take their hands out of their pockets so he could see they weren’t phoning the police.

At the cash machine, the first boy said he would only take money out if his phone was returned.

When he entered his PIN, Rahman pushed the “cash and balance” button and, on seeing he had £700 in his account, withdrew £100 before returning the boy’s phone.

Rahman and Gibbs then walked off and the group phoned the police.

Two schoolboys targeted next

In a separate incident at around 4pm the same day, two boys aged 14 and 15 were walking on Union Street when they encountered Rahman.

As they passed, he said: “Do you smoke weed? I promise I won’t tell anyone.”

Rahman then asked to borrow the 14-year-old’s phone, which he handed over.

Ms MacVicar said: “Rahman gave the boy his gold chain with a small dagger attached to it to reassure him he would not steal the phone.

“Rahman then walked westbound and turned right onto Union Wynd then to Summer Street, followed by the witnesses.”

When the child asked for his phone back, Rahman asked for £20 in return.

The boy tried to return the chain along with £7 he had, but Rahman refused and “threatened to stab” the child.

Rahman grabbed child by collar

While reaching for his waistband, he said: “If you want me to show you a blade…”

He then demanded more money.

The 15-year-old boy gave his friend £10 to give to Rahman.

On seeing a passing member of the public, the younger boy tried to get help.

Ms MacVicar said: “Rahman thereafter grabbed the child by the collar, pulled him closer and again threatened to stab and hit him.”

The 14-year-old again tried to hand the chain back, along with the money, which Rahman accepted before walking off.

The shaken youngsters then phoned the police.

Rahman, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, and Gibbs, of HMP Grampian, both admitted assault and robbery of the first boy in the earlier incident.

Meanwhile, Rahman also admitted possession of a bladed article, robbing the second 17-year-old and assaulting and robbing the 14-year-old.

‘Basically robbing children’

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge, representing Rahman, said his client had a “longstanding” drug problem which started when he was aged just 15.

He said the issue spiralled out of control when he split up with a long-term partner and he was “desperate” to get money for drugs.

Mr Beveridge said: “Almost all of his previous convictions were committed while under the influence.

“He had been drinking and also taking drugs that day.”

The lawyer explained Rahman was also under pressure to pay off a drug debt and had been assaulted and had his arm broken by those he owed money to.

He added his client “regrets” his actions and recognised it would have been “terrifying” for the victims.

Solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, for Gibbs, said his client also had issues with drug addiction which had affected his mental health.

He said Gibbs was involved to a “lesser degree”, making various comments and threats, and had not realised Rahman had a weapon.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said: “For basically robbing children, with a weapon, in a public street, I can see no alternative but a significant custodial sentence.

He jailed Rahman for 27 months and Gibbs for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.