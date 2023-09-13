Aberdeen thief stole vodka at 9.20am and racially abused M&S employee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen thief stole vodka at 9.20am and racially abused M&S employee

Robert Merchant, 54, had just been released from prison when he committed the offences in the city centre of Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Robert Merchant. Image: DC Thomson.

A thief who tried to stroll out of Marks and Spencer with two bottles of vodka at 9.20am racially abused staff as he left.

Robert Merchant insisted he wasn’t racist – despite using the offensive term “c**n” towards an employee at the St Nicholas Street store.

The 54-year-old, who concealed one of the bottles under his jacket, then tried to mitigate matters by telling the police he “gave one back”.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on the morning of August 28.

He said: “The accused entered Marks and Spencer and took two bottles of vodka priced at £19 each.

“He concealed one in his jacket and held the other in his hand.”

Merchant then tried to walk out of the shop without paying, but was challenged by staff, to which he “took umbrage”.

He shouted, swore and branded the employee a “c**n”.

One of the bottles was recovered, but Merchant managed to leave with the second one.

‘No real support mechanism in place’

He was later traced and arrested and, in reply to caution and charge, said: “I gave one back. I’m not a racist.”

Merchant, of Holburn Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting and a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had been released from prison prior to the incident with “no real support mechanism in place”.

The solicitor explained the “cycle” would previously result in Merchant reverting to drug misuse, but that this time be turned to drink following two family bereavements.

He said: “He dealt with that by consuming alcohol.

“Alcohol is not really something he’s touched since his teenage years.”

Mr McRobert said the shoplifting offence was “foolish” but that the threatening or abusive behaviour offence was “completely unacceptable”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace imposed a 100-day prison term in relation to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence, and a year’s supervision over the new offences.

