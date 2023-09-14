Woman sent car flying through air after ‘zoning out’ behind wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman sent car flying through air after ‘zoning out’ behind wheel

Jacqueline Gartly had no memory of the terrifying incident, which happened on the A92 between The Parkway and Persley Bridge.

By Danny McKay
Jacqueline Gartly, who sent her car flying in the air on the A92 after 'zoning out', exiting Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Jacqueline Gartly. Image: DC Thomson

A woman “zoned out” behind the wheel, crashing over a roundabout and going airborne, before ploughing into the back of another car.

But the 59-year-old had already been aware of a medical issue occasionally causing her to “zone out” prior to getting into her car.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 8pm on June 12 last year.

‘Several episodes of what she describes as zoning out’

The court heard the A92 has a speed limit of mainly 50mph, but with two short sections where it is 30mph.

Ms Martin said a witness spotted Gartly travelling west in the overtaking lane for east-bound vehicles at an estimated 60mph.

The witness, alarmed at the manner of Gartly’s driving, turned around and began to follow her.

Another witness travelling east saw Gartly driving towards them in the wrong lane and reduced their speed to 30mph.

Gartly was then estimated to have passed again at around 60mph.

Ms Martin said: “A third witness was travelling on Laurel Drive towards the roundabout with The Parkway and observed the accused’s vehicle travelling west down The Parkway.

“The accused’s vehicle failed to slow for the roundabout and has gone airborne through the roundabout before continuing to Persley Bridge.”

The witness, at that point, had just exited the roundabout onto Persley Bridge and felt Gartly crash into the rear of his vehicle, causing it to “spin and come to rest on the pavement”.

‘Inherent risks in her getting behind the wheel that day’

Gartly, of Ashwood Crescent, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client was not able to offer an explanation for her driving.

He said: “In the lead up to this, she’d experienced several episodes of what she describes as zoning out.

“She thinks that is what happened here.”

Mr Burnett said she had no memory of the incident and was seeking treatment.

He went on: “She was aware this was something that had been happening to her before, so there were inherent risks in her getting behind the wheel that day.”

The solicitor added his client, who had no previous convictions, had surrendered her licence following the incident.

Sheriff Rhona Wark imposed six penalty points and a £520 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

