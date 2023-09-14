Woman sent car flying through air after ‘zoning out’ behind wheel

A woman “zoned out” behind the wheel, crashing over a roundabout and going airborne, before ploughing into the back of another car.

Jacqueline Gartly had no memory of the terrifying incident, which happened on the A92 between The Parkway and Persley Bridge.

But the 59-year-old had already been aware of a medical issue occasionally causing her to “zone out” prior to getting into her car.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 8pm on June 12 last year.

‘Several episodes of what she describes as zoning out’

The court heard the A92 has a speed limit of mainly 50mph, but with two short sections where it is 30mph.

Ms Martin said a witness spotted Gartly travelling west in the overtaking lane for east-bound vehicles at an estimated 60mph.

The witness, alarmed at the manner of Gartly’s driving, turned around and began to follow her.

Another witness travelling east saw Gartly driving towards them in the wrong lane and reduced their speed to 30mph.

Gartly was then estimated to have passed again at around 60mph.

Ms Martin said: “A third witness was travelling on Laurel Drive towards the roundabout with The Parkway and observed the accused’s vehicle travelling west down The Parkway.

“The accused’s vehicle failed to slow for the roundabout and has gone airborne through the roundabout before continuing to Persley Bridge.”

The witness, at that point, had just exited the roundabout onto Persley Bridge and felt Gartly crash into the rear of his vehicle, causing it to “spin and come to rest on the pavement”.

‘Inherent risks in her getting behind the wheel that day’

Gartly, of Ashwood Crescent, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client was not able to offer an explanation for her driving.

He said: “In the lead up to this, she’d experienced several episodes of what she describes as zoning out.

“She thinks that is what happened here.”

Mr Burnett said she had no memory of the incident and was seeking treatment.

He went on: “She was aware this was something that had been happening to her before, so there were inherent risks in her getting behind the wheel that day.”

The solicitor added his client, who had no previous convictions, had surrendered her licence following the incident.

Sheriff Rhona Wark imposed six penalty points and a £520 fine.

