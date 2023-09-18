Unpaid work for Inverness teenager who chased man with baseball bat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for Inverness teenager who chased man with baseball bat

Joshua Reilly, 18, asked the man "do you want to get hit now" before fetching the bat and chasing him, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man was chased with a baseball bat during a racially aggravated crime in Inverness.

Joshua Reilly, 18, called his victim a “Polish c***” and asked him “do you want to get hit now?” when he encountered him outside a charity event in Inverness.

He then left the scene but returned soon after swinging a baseball bat and threatening to hit the man, who ran off with Reilly hot on his heels.

Reilly appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and of having an offensive weapon in a public place – a crime that was deemed to be aggravated by racial prejudice.

He also faced sentence over a separate breach of bail conditions.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the incident began at 1.15pm on June 25 of this year outside a charity event at Go Outdoors in Inverness.

She said a witness noticed two men walking along Glendoe Terrace.

‘Do you want to get hit?’

She said it was at this point that Reilly approached the man shouting  “Oi, you Polish c*** do you want to get hit now?”

Reilly stated: “We are getting it from the weegies” before telling the man he was “going to get a bat and put it through the windscreen”.

Ms Gray told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the accused returned a few minutes later swinging a bat and saying he was going to hit the man, who ran off with Reilly giving chase.

Bat man’s fight challenge

He returned a few minutes later and, as he walked past, challenged the second witness to fight.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Reilly, told the court that his young client had pled guilty to the crimes at the earliest opportunity.

He said: “He has been taking steps to address certain issues in his life.

“There are finally signs of maturity and acknowledgement that he had to get his life in some sort of order.”

Sheriff Matheson placed Reilly, of Assynt Road, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to remain under supervision for 14 months and complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

