Man in dock over city centre pub disturbance involving knife

A man has appeared in court following a disturbance involving a knife inside an Aberdeen city centre pub.

Police were called after reports of a man armed with a knife in the Archibald Simpson pub on the corner of Union Street and King Street late on Friday night.

A man was then swiftly arrested nearby on Union Street.

Now, Dominic Imray has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Accused released on bail

The 20-year-old, of Aberdeen, faced a total of three charges, including possession of a knife and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was also charged with theft.

Imray made no plea or declaration during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police attended a report of a disturbance around 12.10am on Saturday September 9 2023.

“No one was injured and a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.