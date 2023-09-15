Man in dock over city centre pub disturbance involving knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock over city centre pub disturbance involving knife

Police were responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in the Archibald Simpson pub late on Friday evening.

By Danny McKay
The Archibald Simpson pub in Aberdeen, where the incident involving a knife happened
The Archibald Simpson pub is next to Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court following a disturbance involving a knife inside an Aberdeen city centre pub.

Police were called after reports of a man armed with a knife in the Archibald Simpson pub on the corner of Union Street and King Street late on Friday night.

A man was then swiftly arrested nearby on Union Street.

Now, Dominic Imray has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Accused released on bail

The 20-year-old, of Aberdeen, faced a total of three charges, including possession of a knife and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was also charged with theft.

Imray made no plea or declaration during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police attended a report of a disturbance around 12.10am on Saturday September 9 2023.

“No one was injured and a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

