Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid’s face after drinking seven pints of cider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunken pub-brawler bottled barmaid’s face after drinking seven pints of cider

Samantha Hay attacked the woman after being asked to leave the Claymore Bar in Grantown-on-Spey.

By Jenni Gee
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View

A woman drank at least seven pints of cider and then bottled a barmaid who asked her to leave the premises.

Samantha Hay, 36, has avoided going to jail for the drunken attack outside the Claymore Bar on Grantown-on-Spey’s High Street.

After staff tried to persuade Hay to head home, she returned to the venue and lashed out, hitting one member of staff in the face with a bottle.

She appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, after previously pleading guilty to a charge of assault.

Hay had also admitted to another charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on the same night.

Accused asked to leave ‘due to her intoxication and unruliness’

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that the incident started around 9pm on March 17 of this year.

Two bar staff members decided to approach Hay.

“The shift started at 6pm,” she said, adding: “The accused had been drinking for the duration of the shift.

“Around 9pm, they asked the accused to leave due to her intoxication and unruliness. She had been served at least seven pints of cider.”

The court heard that Hay obeyed the request to leave, but on two occasions that followed, she returned to the premises.

Around 11pm, staff were outside “encouraging her to go home” when Hay hit a barmaid in the face with a bottle,  leaving her with a minor cut and swelling.

The frightened staff then ran back inside the pub and locked the door before calling the police.

‘This was a very violent offence. I don’t care how drunk you were’

When officers arrived, they found Hay near a vehicle for which she had the key.

A test carried out in the early hours of the following morning revealed her alcohol level to be 74mcg in 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22mcg.

Defence solicitor Ethan Llewellyn said that his client had made “a very clear error in judgment”.

He said Hay, of Cawdor Road Terrace, Nairn, took responsibility for her actions.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald warned Hay: “If you ever consider hitting somebody in the face with a bottle outside a pub again you will be sent to jail.

“This was a very violent offence. I don’t care how drunk you were.”

She imposed a community payback order on Hay with one year of supervision and ordered her to carry out 126 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She also issued Hay with 10 penalty points for being drunk in charge of a vehicle and fined her £470.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
'Some names crop up time and time again' - former cheese wire murder detective…
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Paedophile freed from prison back in court on MORE child images charges
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Moray couple neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in his system
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Trio in dock over vicious early morning 'truncheon-style' torch attack
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Drink-driving hospital builder tells sheriff he had a 'rush of blood to the head'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver flipped car during walking distance journey to Tesco
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
'Agitated' stab victim threatens ex-girlfriend with knife claiming she makes him 'crazy'
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Woman who conned family in Hollywood actress scam told to pay back the cash
Samantha Hay assaulted a member of staff at the Claymore Bar. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Knife-carrying man jailed after threatening to rip police officer's heart out