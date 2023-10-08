Jail for disqualified Dingwall driver who drove carelessly to evade police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for disqualified Dingwall driver who drove carelessly to evade police

Adrian Ratajewski, 33, had been banned from the roads after racking up a number of driving offences, including three drug-driving offences from last year.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A disqualified driver who drove carelessly as he tried to evade police after they spotted him behind the wheel has been jailed.

Adrian Ratajewski, 33, had been banned from the roads after racking up a number of driving offences, including three drug-driving offences from last year.

When officers in Strathpeffer spotted him behind the wheel of his silver Volkswagen Passat and went after him Ratajewski failed to stop and drove carelessly in his attempts to get away.

Ratajewski appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of careless driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that it was around 3.50pm on September 6 of this year when officers in a marked police vehicle recognised Ratajewski as a disqualified driver.

“They turned around the police vehicle in order to follow the accused’s vehicle,” she said.

Careless driving caught on dashcam

The court was shown dashcam footage from the police car, which showed how Ratajewski’s vehicle was initially following closely behind a preceding vehicle as it approached the police car driving through Strathpeffer.

The video showed how, by the time officers had turned their vehicle, Ratajewski had pulled his car off the main road and onto Strathpeffer Square.

When the marked police vehicle approached it, however, he reversed at speed, despite the presence of a number of pedestrians.

However, officers blocked his path and Ratajewski was apprehended.

Disqualified driver’s ‘inexplicable stupidity’

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Ratajewski, called his client’s actions on the day “inexplicable”.

But Sheriff Gary Aitken said the explanation was “stupidity”, noting that Ratajewski had three drug-driving offences dating from last year.

Mr Dickson told him: “There is a recognition that he shouldn’t have done that.”

Sheriff Aitken told Ratajewski, of Achany Court, Dingwall: “Given your flagrant disregard for a court order and bail orders you are sentenced to nine months imprisonment.”

The sentence was backdated to September 7 and Ratajewski was also banned from the roads for three years.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “You had better make sure that when you get out of jail you do not drive again or you will find yourself straight back in there.”

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man in the dock after threatening partner during row sparked by Sunday dinner
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Man who choked hotel manager unconscious spared jail
Inspire at Hollybank, St James Place, Inverurie.
Cruel Inverurie care worker stole more than £2,000 from vulnerable elderly woman
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Predatory Aberdeen photographer jailed for sex attacks on young models
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Turriff drink-driver had several live chickens in passenger footwell of Skoda
Christopher Cook
Killer was 'uncontrollable domestic abuser and always spoiling for a fight', co-workers reveal
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Sheriff says spitting at police officers is 'ongoing problem' as she jails one culprit
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Domestic abuser pleads guilty to Sunnyside Road murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr