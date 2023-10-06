Predatory Aberdeen photographer jailed for sex attacks on young models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Predatory Aberdeen photographer jailed for sex attacks on young models

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual assault and indecent behaviour charges after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Danny McKay
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A predatory Aberdeen photographer who sexually assaulted young models was today jailed for 20 months.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual assault and indecent behaviour charges involving young women after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in August.

A jury of nine women and six men took around six hours to find the 44-year-old guilty of five sexual assaults. They returned not proven verdicts on the remaining seven charges.

Defence advocate David Taylor said his client was “well aware” custody would be at the forefront of the court’s mind, but urged Sheriff Morag McLaughlin to impose a community order instead.

He pointed out Scott had not been in trouble prior to or since the incidents and that a background social work report was largely “in positive terms”.

Mr Taylor said: “He’s not saying he did it, he’s saying that behaviour is unacceptable and he doesn’t approve of it.”

He went on: “He’s ceased all engagement in professional photography and modelling since this case and has no intention to return to it.

“Even if he wanted to return, there’s really no prospect of him returning.

“If he did ever return, there would be a viral backlash.

“There was regular reporting on the trial in the local press on a daily basis. It’s very clear, as a result of that, his name is synonymous with the offences.”

Mr Taylor added that Scott’s camera equipment, worth tens of thousands of pounds, was seized by police at the time of the offences and would now be worth “a fraction” of that.

The lawyer told the court: “In my submission, we have not yet reached the point where it could be said custody is the only appropriate disposal in this case.”

Simon Scott carried out a ‘predatory course of conduct’

Sheriff McLaughlin, however, said she was “not persuaded” and sentenced him to a total of 20 months behind bars and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

She said: “I’m afraid I’m not persuaded there’s an appropriate disposal other than imprisonment.

“This was a predatory course of conduct against complainers who were much younger than you, very young women.”

The trial, which lasted 12 days and saw 13 women give evidence via video link, saw Scott described as a “manipulative”, “opportunistic” and “predatory” sex offender.

Aberdeen photographer Simon Scott, who has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a number of young women.
Aberdeen photographer Simon Scott has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a number of young women. Image: DC Thomson.

The verdict:

The charge of indecently assaulting a then 18-year-old woman in 2008 as she slept in his bed at a flat on George Street, Aberdeen, was found: NOT PROVEN

On a 2015 charge of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a Christmas Eve photoshoot at City Dance Moves, Aberdeen, Scott was found: GUILTY

A 2015 charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a photoshoot in a public park in Glasgow, was found: NOT PROVEN

Another 2015 charge that Scott sexually assaulted a 17-year-old model in a wooded area outside Aberdeen, was found: NOT PROVEN

On a sexual assault charge libelled between 2015 to 2016 and alleged to have taken place at the Jurys Inn Hotel in Aberdeen, Scott was found GUILTY of assaulting a 20-year-old woman.

On a charge from December 2015 of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl during a photoshoot at the Citizen M Hotel in Glasgow, Scott was found: GUILTY

On a charge from April 2016, Scott was found GUILTY of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in her home.

A charge alleged to have taken place between September 2016 and February 2017 on the grounds of Aberdeen University and the woman’s home in Garthdee, was found: NOT PROVEN

On charge 10, where it is alleged the photographer sexually assaulted a 17-year-old schoolgirl at Glasgow’s Citizen M Hotel in February 2017, Scott was found: GUILTY

On a charge from October 2017, again at Aberdeen University campus, and involving a 17-year-old dancer, was found: NOT PROVEN

A charge that Scott sexually assaulted a student at Denburn Car Park and an underpass at Mounthooly Roundabout in August 2017, was found: NOT PROVEN

The final charge, from 2018, alleging Scott sexually assaulted an 18-year-old model and actress in her Aberdeen flat, was found: NOT PROVEN

 

More from Crime & Courts

Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
James Duthie, who is facing a fine after the gas leak and the MV Sunbeam at Fraserburgh harbour in 2018.
Fraserburgh fishing firm fined £220,000 after crewman dies in gas leak
Sandy Mundie who crippled a man in an Aberdeen attack
'Justice has been done': Victim's family praise sentence for thug who crippled man in…
Simon Scott was jailed after being found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Porsche driver did double the speed limit through NC500 village