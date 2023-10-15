Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall

An Aberdeen man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman sustained serious injuries in what is understood to have been a fall from a window.

Police were called to a property on Gardner Road in Aberdeen on Wednesday night to a report of a woman injured.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering.

Now, Gavin Reid has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 37-year-old, of Aberdeen, faces a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life and attempted murder.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Reid made no plea or declaration during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

The case is expected to call again within the next week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 11, to a report of a woman injured in the Gardner Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 44-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance with serious injuries.

“A 37-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

