Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall

Police were called to a property on Gardner Road in Aberdeen on Wednesday night to a report of a woman injured.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman sustained serious injuries in what is understood to have been a fall from a window.

Police were called to a property on Gardner Road in Aberdeen on Wednesday night to a report of a woman injured.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-altering.

Now, Gavin Reid has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 37-year-old, of Aberdeen, faces a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life and attempted murder.

Woman taken to hospital after falling from window

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Reid made no plea or declaration during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

The case is expected to call again within the next week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 11, to a report of a woman injured in the Gardner Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 44-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance with serious injuries.

“A 37-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Men jailed after Organised Crime Taskforce smash Aberdeen and Glasgow drug operation
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man drove off with BMW after finding keys in street - then tried to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man took wife's car for drunken spin despite being banned from driving just days…
The side of a Scottish fire engine
Inverness family flee revenge fire attack started by jilted lover
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trickster used sleight of hand magic to defraud Elgin supermarket
Jodie Fraser and a photo of the Aberdeen bar she shouted racist abuse in
Aberdeen woman screamed racist tirade at bar worker she believed was Eastern European
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man to stand trial accused of Aberdeen church rape
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Schoolgirl, 13, raped by man in Aberdeen city centre
Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…