Turriff street assault fuelled by lobbed bag of chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff street assault fuelled by lobbed bag of chips

“He recalls getting out of the car and a bag of chips was thrown at him.”

By Joanne Warnock
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.

A woman ended up with stitches to her face after a brawl broke out when her boyfriend lobbed a bag of chips at his ex.

Jack Allen, 21, and his partner were driving down Turriff’s High Street when they happened past her former boyfriend, Grant Taylor.

He was with his current partner, Vicky Proctor, having just left a nightclub in the town at around 10pm.

Hand gestures exchanged

Banff Sheriff Court heard as they drove past, Allen’s passenger  “showed her middle finger” to the couple.

Mr Grant responded by giving a “thumbs up gesture”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart explained: “Mr Allen got out of the car and punched [Mr Taylor] to the right side of his face.

“[Mr Taylor] tried to push him away and there was a struggle between the two of them.

“[Miss Proctor] attempted to intervene and got between the two parties.”

The court heard the two men wrestled each other to the ground before Allen tried to throw another punch at Mr Grant. He missed and hit Miss Proctor instead.

Stitches to face

Mr Grant escaped without needing any medical attention, but Miss Proctor needed to get five stitches – two on the outside of her lip and three on the inside.

Allen pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday.

Allen’s defence agent Stuart Beveridge explained his client’s recollection of events involved “something being thrown at his car” and said there had been “an exchange of gestures before that”.

He continued: “He reacted to that.

Potato-based missile

“He recalls getting out of the car and a bag of chips was thrown at him.”

He told the court his client had accepted Miss Proctor was injured, but that he had no recollection of what had happened, adding: “There was no intention to attack her, but he accepts that she fell to the ground because of his actions.

“He was only 19 at the time, there has been an element of growing up.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald told Allen he “could not continue” acting in that manner of “nonsense”, or else he would be “heading for jail”.

He said: “The moment you stopped your car; you were going to get lifted for something.”

He ordered Allen, of Redroofs, Sunnyhill in Turriff, to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and gave him one year to complete it.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

A driver admitted careless driving after a close pass on a cyclist on the A835 near the Moy Bridge junction. Image: Google Street View
Van driver admits careless driving after cyclist filmed close pass on handlebar camera
Nevillie McPhee who admitted to attacking her neighbour in Garmouth
Garmouth nightmare neighbour admits unprovoked attack on woman next door
Michael Geddes. Image: Police
Cocaine-fuelled offshore worker chased and attacked female paramedic
Elgin Sheriff court
Buckie woman admits assaulting ex-partner with a wooden brush
The incident happened on Linksfield Road, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man in dock after armed police respond to report of person with 'gun'
Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Curry admitted threatening behaviour that distressed a 14-year-old girl on a train Picture shows; Liam Curry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 17/10/2023
Inverness man's threatening behaviour on train left 14-year-old girl in tears
Police at a cordon on Menzies Road.
44-year-old man charged in connection with 'serious' Torry assault
Lee Hutcheon admitted one charge of being under the influence while in charge of a motor vehicle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen film-maker disqualified after drink-driving at nearly five times the limit
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop