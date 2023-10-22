Man who spat on constable had been bottled and robbed, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who spat on constable had been bottled and robbed, court told

Sohaib Ullah suffered a "delayed fight or flight" reaction as he was treated by paramedics and became "irate" with police officers.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who spat in the face of a female police officer had likely been the victim of an assault and robbery himself, a court has heard.

Emergency services were called to Upper Kessock Street in Inverness after Sohaib Ullah was spotted “wandering” with a bleeding head wound.

But Ullah became “irate” as he was treated in an ambulance and threatened officers, before spitting in the face of a female constable.

Ullah appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting the officer.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was just before 4am on February 13 this year when police received reports of a “male wandering with blood on his top and a cut to his head”.

Officers traced Ullah and requested an ambulance, but whilst being treated Ullah became abusive towards police officers and then began making threats.

Injured man spat in officer’s face

The 32-year-old was arrested for threatening or abusive behaviour but became “irate” as officers began to remove him from the ambulance.

It was at that point he spat at a female police officer, with his saliva landing on her cheek and glasses.

Ullah’s wound was treated and he was taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Ullah, said his client had no recollection of the incident.

“When he woke up in police custody he was appalled to learn what had taken place,” Mr Dickson said.

The defence agent told the court that Ullah had been drinking with friends prior to the incident and it was believed that he “had been the victim of some variety of attempted robbery”.

Ullah, said Mr Dickson, was missing “personal items, jewellery and a wallet” and had suffered a head injury “the belief being he has been struck with a bottle from behind”.

‘An unsavoury piece of conduct’

“The criminal justice social work report suggests there is some reference to him possibly behaving this way on some kind of delayed ‘fight or flight’ in the rear of the ambulance,” Mr Dickson added.

Ullah apologised to police the day after the incident, the solicitor explained, adding: “He wants to take what is a very public opportunity to say once again to  the officers concerned that he just wishes to apologise for the way he behaved.”

“What is before the court is an unsavoury piece of conduct,” conceded Mr Dickson, who added that alcohol had become “problematic” for his client leading up to the incident.

He explained that Ullah, of Logan Way, Muir of Ord, had now abstained for eight months and “intends to maintain that sobriety”.

Placing Ullah on a structured deferred sentence for three months, Sheriff Gordon Lamont said: “I’m content to deal with the matter at this stage on the basis the that you have been the subject of an assault and you appear to have addressed the issues that caused you to have that offending behaviour.”

The case will call again in January.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop thief stashed £1,100 of cigarettes down trousers
Elgin paintball attacker Joe Taylor
Elgin man told to pay compensation to children traumatised by paintball attack
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inverness drugs courier caught with heroin - and unconscious woman - in car
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Repeat drink-driver thought he was okay to get behind wheel after downing Dragon Soop
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Fine and points for driver who knocked off motorcyclist at crossroads
Berryden Post Office after the criminals broke in
Berryden Post Office closed after break-in
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen addict stalked mum for cash to fund 'out of control' drug habit
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man called officer a 'dog' then threatened dirty protest in police van
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man fined over racist taunt in furious garden bench row
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Turriff street assault fuelled by lobbed bag of chips