Highland rapist attacked 13-year-old girl in hotel and preyed on other teenagers

A Highland man had sex with underage teenagers in Inverness and also raped a 13-year-old girl whose intimate pictures he threatened to share.

Joshua Pemberton, of Beauly, attacked the girl at a Travelodge in Livingston, West Lothian, on January 22 last year.

Court papers stated the 26-year-old serial sex offender removed her clothing, laid on top of her and forced her legs apart which restricted her movement.

Then he raped the girl and followed her into a bathroom where he put his arms around her.

Pemberton had on earlier occasions taken intimate images of the girl and sent written sexual communications to her.

Four teenage girl victims

Pemberton went on to disclose and threatened to disclose intimate images of the girl between the day of the rape and June 22 2022.

He threatened to share the images of her if she didn’t have sex with him or send further intimate pictures.

Pemberton sent the images to others.

He is also charged with meeting the girl with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity with her or in her presence.

Pemberton had sex with two other girls aged between 14 and 15 at properties in Inverness.

The charges span between January and June 2022.

One of the girls was also followed into a shower by Pemberton and kissed on the mouth.

A fourth teenage girl was also sent sexual communications by Pemberton in June 2022.

He also made intimate recordings of her and threatened to disclose them to her friends.

Joshua Pemberton’s previous sexual offences

At the High Court in Glasgow, Pemberton pled guilty to a total of 16 charges on Monday.

Pemberton was jailed for 27 months in 2018 after he threatened to rape and drown a 13-year-old if she did not send him indecent images of herself.

He was previously jailed for two years in 2019 for a similar offence.

His sentencing was deferred until next month when more information about the circumstances of his latest offences will be heard.

Judge Lady Stacey remanded Pemberton in custody in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.