Highland rapist attacked 13-year-old girl in hotel and preyed on other teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland rapist attacked 13-year-old girl in hotel and preyed on other teenagers

Joshua Pemberton had already been jailed twice before his latest string of sexual offences.

By Connor Gordon
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.

A Highland man had sex with underage teenagers in Inverness and also raped a 13-year-old girl whose intimate pictures he threatened to share.

Joshua Pemberton, of Beauly, attacked the girl at a Travelodge in Livingston, West Lothian, on January 22 last year.

Court papers stated the 26-year-old serial sex offender removed her clothing, laid on top of her and forced her legs apart which restricted her movement.

Then he raped the girl and followed her into a bathroom where he put his arms around her.

Pemberton had on earlier occasions taken intimate images of the girl and sent written sexual communications to her.

Four teenage girl victims

Pemberton went on to disclose and threatened to disclose intimate images of the girl between the day of the rape and June 22 2022.

He threatened to share the images of her if she didn’t have sex with him or send further intimate pictures.

Pemberton sent the images to others.

He is also charged with meeting the girl with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity with her or in her presence.

Pemberton had sex with two other girls aged between 14 and 15 at properties in Inverness.

The charges span between January and June 2022.

One of the girls was also followed into a shower by Pemberton and kissed on the mouth.

A fourth teenage girl was also sent sexual communications by Pemberton in June 2022.

He also made intimate recordings of her and threatened to disclose them to her friends.

Joshua Pemberton’s previous sexual offences

At the High Court in Glasgow, Pemberton pled guilty to a total of 16 charges on Monday.

Pemberton was jailed for 27 months in 2018 after he threatened to rape and drown a 13-year-old if she did not send him indecent images of herself.

He was previously jailed for two years in 2019 for a similar offence.

His sentencing was deferred until next month when more information about the circumstances of his latest offences will be heard.

Judge Lady Stacey remanded Pemberton in custody in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver crashed after he 'miscalculated' alcohol level
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
'A disgusting act': Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Aberdeen great-gran, 86, feared for life during 'terrifying' attack in own home
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted
Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children in May 2018.
Woman who wanted 'revenge' on ex-partner hinted she'd given him HIV virus
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pet ban for man after post-mortem reveals emaciated puppy's suffering