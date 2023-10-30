Police in Elgin need ‘additional training’ to use bicycles donated to them to fight crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in Elgin need ‘additional training’ to use bicycles donated to them to fight crime

Police say officers that were qualified to use the bikes have since moved on.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Side-on view of police cyclist with view over Elgin rooftops behind.
Police say the bikes will b back once the cycling training has been completed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Police officers in Elgin need extra training to use bicycles donated to help them keep pace with offenders.

The town’s historic heart is filled with tricky lanes and narrow closes that can make it difficult to pursue criminals by car.

To help officers cover more ground quicker, Elgin Bid donated two bicycles to the local police station in 2018 after buying them from a High Street business.

The bikes have not been seen in the town centre for some time, leading to concerns about what has happened to them.

Police have now confirmed “additional training” is needed for officers before the bicycles can go back on the beat.

What training is needed for police to use bicycles?

The police bicycles remain at Elgin police station and it is understood there is a waiting list to receive training.

Community Inspector Neil Morrison said the team is eager to use the bikes again.

He said: “We have used these bikes on many occasions in the past and they are a great tool for us, enabling officers to get around and be visible within communities.

Police cyclist on Ladyhill in Elgin with monument behind.
Police earmarked the bikes to be used in the town centre as well as in rural environments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“As with all tools we use, additional training is required to ensure our officers can use these safely in the environments they work in.

“As often happens over time, officers trained move on and others are waiting for training, meaning they can be used less in the interim. They will be deployed once training has taken place.”

Police declined to comment on the nature of the extra training that is needed.

In 2011 the Press and Journal reported that Grampian Police officers needed to take a one-day bike training course.

A manual educated would-be cyclists about the most comfortable way to sit on a saddle for prolonged periods.

It also gave guidance about the safest way to engage in pursuits, including mounting and dismounting at speed.

Why are bicycles needed in Elgin?

Looking down dark alley into light of Elgin town centre.
Elgin is known for its network of historic closes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bicycles were considered particularly useful for Elgin police when they were introduced due to the town centre’s “herringbone” structure.

Its network of centuries-old alleyways can make it easy to evade officers confined to a pursuit by car.

Police also earmarked the bikes for use on footpaths in housing estates as well as in woods and at events.

When introduced, police said the bicycles would help them to cover more ground quickly.

Illegal parking on Elgin High Street: Warnings ‘lives being put at risk’ by drivers ignoring rules

Conversation