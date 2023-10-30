Police in Elgin need ‘additional training’ to use bicycles donated to them to fight crime

Police officers in Elgin need extra training to use bicycles donated to help them keep pace with offenders.

The town’s historic heart is filled with tricky lanes and narrow closes that can make it difficult to pursue criminals by car.

To help officers cover more ground quicker, Elgin Bid donated two bicycles to the local police station in 2018 after buying them from a High Street business.

The bikes have not been seen in the town centre for some time, leading to concerns about what has happened to them.

Police have now confirmed “additional training” is needed for officers before the bicycles can go back on the beat.

What training is needed for police to use bicycles?

The police bicycles remain at Elgin police station and it is understood there is a waiting list to receive training.

Community Inspector Neil Morrison said the team is eager to use the bikes again.

He said: “We have used these bikes on many occasions in the past and they are a great tool for us, enabling officers to get around and be visible within communities.

“As with all tools we use, additional training is required to ensure our officers can use these safely in the environments they work in.

“As often happens over time, officers trained move on and others are waiting for training, meaning they can be used less in the interim. They will be deployed once training has taken place.”

Police declined to comment on the nature of the extra training that is needed.

In 2011 the Press and Journal reported that Grampian Police officers needed to take a one-day bike training course.

A manual educated would-be cyclists about the most comfortable way to sit on a saddle for prolonged periods.

It also gave guidance about the safest way to engage in pursuits, including mounting and dismounting at speed.

Why are bicycles needed in Elgin?

Bicycles were considered particularly useful for Elgin police when they were introduced due to the town centre’s “herringbone” structure.

Its network of centuries-old alleyways can make it easy to evade officers confined to a pursuit by car.

Police also earmarked the bikes for use on footpaths in housing estates as well as in woods and at events.

When introduced, police said the bicycles would help them to cover more ground quickly.