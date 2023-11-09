Young man woke in middle of night to find first aid trainer, 42, fondling his genitals

A 21-year-old who suspected his drink had been spiked woke up in a Highland hotel bedroom being groped by a 42-year-old man.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the young man had been helping Derek Ross with a job he was doing in Boat Of Garten for a few days in January last year.

Ross said they had to share a room at the Boat Country Inn and the court heard they had spent a couple of nights drinking in the bar.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said Ross’ victim suspected that his drink may have been spiked by Ross.

“He told the barman he thought his pint tasted odd and had it replaced,” Ms Silver said.

‘He woke up with an arm around him and a hand down his boxers’

The prosecutor said that Ross then made a comment that he recalled another occasion in a bar when he suspected his drink had been spiked – a remark the young man thought was odd.

“The following day they again drank together and during the night he woke up with an arm around him and a hand down his boxers, fondling his penis,” Ms Silver said.

She added that because the 21-year-old was sleepy, he initially thought it was his girlfriend but quickly realised it was Derek Ross.

Derek Ross admitted sex assault at Highland hotel

Ms Silver said: “He immediately exited the bed and left the room. He had no clothing on.

“He phoned his mother and was extremely upset. Police were called and when officers arrived, he was very distressed.

“He was of the view that he was drunker than he should have been considering what he had to drink earlier. Derek Ross was traced a short time later.”

Ross, of Cairnsmore Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries, admitted carrying out a sexual act without consent in the Boat Country Inn in Boat of Garten on January 19 or 20 2022.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred on Ross until December 21 for a background report and Ross was immediately placed on the sex offenders register.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that Ross’ victim was a teenager. This was said in court by the fiscal depute during her narration of events, however it was incorrect. Ross’ victim was 21 at the time of the offence.