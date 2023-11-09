Young man woke in middle of night to find first aid trainer, 42, fondling his genitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Young man woke in middle of night to find first aid trainer, 42, fondling his genitals

Derek Ross admitted carrying out the sexual assault on the 21-year-old in a room at the Boat Country Inn.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A 21-year-old who suspected his drink had been spiked woke up in a Highland hotel bedroom being groped by a 42-year-old man.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the young man had been helping Derek Ross with a job he was doing in Boat Of Garten for a few days in January last year.

Ross said they had to share a room at the Boat Country Inn and the court heard they had spent a couple of nights drinking in the bar.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said Ross’ victim suspected that his drink may have been spiked by Ross.

“He told the barman he thought his pint tasted odd and had it replaced,” Ms Silver said.

‘He woke up with an arm around him and a hand down his boxers’

The prosecutor said that Ross then made a comment that he recalled another occasion in a bar when he suspected his drink had been spiked – a remark the young man thought was odd.

“The following day they again drank together and during the night he woke up with an arm around him and a hand down his boxers, fondling his penis,” Ms Silver said.

She added that because the 21-year-old was sleepy, he initially thought it was his girlfriend but quickly realised it was Derek Ross.

Derek Ross admitted sex assault at Highland hotel

Ms Silver said: “He immediately exited the bed and left the room. He had no clothing on.

“He phoned his mother and was extremely upset. Police were called and when officers arrived, he was very distressed.

“He was of the view that he was drunker than he should have been considering what he had to drink earlier. Derek Ross was traced a short time later.”

Ross, of Cairnsmore Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries, admitted carrying out a sexual act without consent in the Boat Country Inn in Boat of Garten on January 19 or 20 2022.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred on Ross until December 21 for a background report and Ross was immediately placed on the sex offenders register.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated that Ross’ victim was a teenager. This was said in court by the fiscal depute during her narration of events, however it was incorrect. Ross’ victim was 21 at the time of the offence. 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Prisoner jailed after he punched man in cells because he thought he was a…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
'You ought to be disgusted with yourself': Man lambasted by sheriff after he told…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched wife in face in row over microwave meal
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three hotels on way home from…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Furious Argos customer threw broken coffee machine at manager
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen singer faces jail for rape, sexual assault and voyeurism
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – a gunpoint rapist and a paedophile football coach
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Kinloss man rubbed genitals on door handle of neighbour's car
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drunk man caused a scene at archaeological dig
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home