Home News Crime & Courts

Kiesha Donaghy death: Man charged with murdering Elgin mum in court for second time

Police remain outside Kiesha's flat more than three weeks after she was found dead there.

By David Mackay
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and her Anderson Drive home.
A police van remains outside Kiesha's home three weeks after her death. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A man charged with murdering Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy has appeared in court for a second time.

Owen Grant is accused of killing the 32-year-old who was found dead in her Anderson Drive home three weeks ago.

Friends had raised concerns about her welfare after they had not heard from her since the day before.

Police launched a massive investigation with up to 40 officers on the case to put together clues.

Flowers on the street at fence outside Kiesha Donaghy's flat.
More tributes to Kiesha have been placed outside her Anderson Drive home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Senior officers appealed for the public’s help for information about the incident. Police said Kiesha was found with “mainly head injuries”.

Grant, 42, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court again today facing a single charge of murder connected to Kiesha’s death.

The man, who lives in Elgin, made no plea during the private hearing. His case has been fully committed and he has been remanded in custody.

No date has been set for Grant’s next court appearance.

More tributes to Kiesha on Anderson Drive

A police van remains outside Kiesha’s house on Anderson Drive in Elgin today, more than three weeks after she was found dead on November 16.

All the windows where she stayed in the ground floor in a block of four flats are now boarded up as well as the door into her home.

Windows boarded up at Kiesha Donaghy's flat.
All the windows are now boarded up at Kiesha Donaghy’s home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Despite freezing weather and treacherous pavement conditions this week, tributes continue to be laid on the street in memory of the popular mother-of-two.

Flowers have been propped up against the fence with a Spiderman doll and a blue jumper with a picture of the Disney character Stitch.

After Grant’s arrest, police were seen searching a home on Sandstone Avenue in Elgin, less than half a mile away from Anderson Drive.

Kiesha Donaghy: Neighbours caring for Elgin mum’s cats after her death

